Jack Brooks: Somerset fast bowler signs new one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Somerset fast bowler Jack Brooks has signed a new one-year contract.
The 37-year-old joined Somerset in 2018 and has since taken 56 wickets in 29 matches across all three formats.
Brooks made his first-class debut at Northamptonshire in 2009 before joining Yorkshire, where he won the County Championship in 2014 and 2015.
"I'm absolutely thrilled. When I first signed for Somerset, I didn't want to just play for those three years, I wanted to extend that," Brooks said.
"This is the beginning of that and now I want to finish the season strongly."
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry added: "We are delighted that Jack has extended his contract for another year.
"He is an outstanding team man and a model professional."