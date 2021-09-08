T20 World Cup 2021: England name Tymal Mills in preliminary squad

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments99

Tymal Mills
Mills last played for England in 2016

Sussex fast bowler Tymal Mills has been named in England's preliminary T20 World Cup squad.

Head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-man preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The tournament runs from 17 October to 14 November with England facing world champions West Indies on 23 October.

Mills, 29, returns to the international set-up for the first time since February 2016.

The left-arm fast bowler was impressive in the Vitality T20 Blast this summer, where he helped Sussex reach Finals Day at Edgbaston, which will take place later this month.

He also impressed in The Hundred, helping Southern Brave to the men's title in the tournament's inaugural year.

"Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years - but particularly this summer - that he has all skills to succeed at this level," said Silverwood.

"His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave's respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage. He will add variety to our bowling unit and we can't wait to see him play in a major international tournament."

All-rounder Ben Stokes was not available for selection as he continues to take an "indefinite break" from cricket for his mental wellbeing.

England have until 10 October to finalise their squad and will make a decision on Stokes' involvement as late as possible.

England - currently the top-ranked T20 side in the world - are scheduled to play four warm-up matches before the T20 World Cup, including a two-match T20I series against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi International Stadium on 14-15 October.

England preliminary ICC Men's T20 World Cup Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Travelling Reserves

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

James Vince (Hampshire)

'Pace and innovation' reason for Mills' success this summer - Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

This is a preliminary squad which must be finalised in four weeks' time and Stokes is clearly the most notable absentee.

With a squad for the Ashes due to be announced at the end of the month, there is still no indication as to whether he will declare himself available for selection.

Meanwhile, Mills returns after a five-year absence in which he's picked up a lot of experience playing in overseas leagues.

He bowled with great pace and innovation in the T20 Blast and The Hundred this summer.

Despite the ongoing crisis in the region, England are still intending to warm-up for the World Cup by playing two matches in Pakistan on 14 and 15 October.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 11:30

    amazing not to take Joe Root in the squad, no better player of spin in the world and a master of accumulation on slow, low scoring pitches - there is still room for glue in T20.

    • Reply posted by MD , today at 11:37

      MD replied:
      Good point; picking a squad with the idea that all the games in the T20 WC will be played on good pitches and won by teams scoring 180-200 could prove to be a mistake. Almost certainly there will be some turning pitches where being able to score 120-130 might be winning games (just look at the scores in the Bang NZ series)

  • Comment posted by okcomputer-lmao, today at 11:22

    Well deserved Tymal, so overdue. Bowl like the wind, son!

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 11:19

    Where is Englands best and most consistent batsmen in all formats Joe Root?

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 11:34

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      Root hasn't regularly played T20s for a while now so I'm not sure how you can say he's the most consistent over all formats. Maybe he is, but you don't know that.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 11:31

    6/7 years ago, it looked incredibly unlikely that Tymal would be fit to play any cricket at all. This is a fantastic achievement.

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, today at 11:44

      Oblomov replied:
      Bowling four overs a match really takes it out of you.

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 11:19

    Nice to see Tymal Mills in the squad. He deserves his chance after some bad luck with injuries. Let’s hope the squad is good enough

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 11:34

    Anyone feel that this could be Morgan’s last tournament as captain?

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 11:39

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Definately imo don't think his body will last till next tournie and his form has dropped off

  • Comment posted by Htyyjtylyyyuykit, today at 11:46

    Really chuffed for Mills. Would have played loads more if he wasn't plagued by injuries and back issues. It's a shame they have prevented him playing longer forms of the game.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 12:07

      JOHN11 replied:
      I love the way they concentrate on Mills' slower, back of hand delivery and pace! This guy can bowl mean cutters and wide yorkers too

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 11:22

    Hales' England career is over.

    Root - seems harsh not to take him as he is quality.

    Hope Stokes recovers and is able to play cricket again.

    No consideration of Matt Parkinson is interesting. India chose a lot of spinners in their 15 and they know how to win in the UAE.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:44

    On paper it looks like an outstanding squad! especially with Liam Livingstone in there.

    England have a real chance of winning this...

    • Reply posted by J, today at 11:58

      J replied:
      India will win!!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:39

    Tymal Mills Fair Play, Finally gets his chance, very much deserved. Outstanding cricketer.

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, today at 11:46

      Oblomov replied:
      As long as he doesn't bat or bowl more than 4 overs a game.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 12:08

    With the current white ball strength in depth this was always going to be a tricky selection, but I can't argue against anyone in this squad.

    Really pleasing to see continued success in the short formats being rewarded to Mills and Livingstone, both make the team stronger.

    This team can win the T20 WC although India look very strong also.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:41

    England will Win the T20 World Cup!

    • Reply posted by J, today at 11:58

      J replied:
      Ha! Keep dreaming :-)

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 11:24

    Where is the proofreading, BBC? Mills made his T20I debut in June 2016, so how can his last appearance have been in February 2016?

    Low standards, I see.

    • Reply posted by chezsc0use, today at 11:28

      chezsc0use replied:
      Mills made his T20I debut in July 2016. Low standard, I see.

  • Comment posted by RPH, today at 12:07

    That batting line-up looks stacked, however Buttler is the only reliable finisher and he's going to be opening.

    When you've got guys like Roy, Bairstow, Livingstone, Moeen, Malan who are all better suited to the top 3, it'd be in the team's best interests to have Buttler at 4 for the pressure situations

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 12:09

      dave replied:
      Livingstone is one of the best finishers around

  • Comment posted by JOHN11, today at 12:04

    Fascinating that England's white ball side seems to be everything the red ball side isn't!! Strong top/middle order, Incisive bowlers and a strong, innovative captain prepared to make bold, calculating decisions.

  • Comment posted by cricketmas, today at 12:04

    Mills! So good

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 11:53

    Livingstone needs to come in at 3 because he's hitting nearly every ball for 6.

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 11:33

    Sad for SAQ Mahmood and Parkinson.

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 11:32

    Gotta feel for David Willey looks like he'll be the one sweating on missing out from a world tournament again.

    Silverwood & indeed Stokes should be able to see what impact his delaying a decision potentially has on others and be commiting to their squad now..

    • Reply posted by diesel001, today at 11:38

      diesel001 replied:
      I would drop Jordan over Willey. With Willey you can bowl him 3 of the 6 overs up front and he will do you a good job in the powerplay. So that is the powerplay sorted

      Jordan has been figured out by most of the top batsmen now. Played so much T20 franchise cricket that they know all his tricks. Great fielder, but he gets spanked

      Look how much he got hit by India in India earlier this year

  • Comment posted by The Boy Done Good, today at 11:20

    No Parkinson? Not even as a reserve??

    • Reply posted by Hasan, today at 11:28

      Hasan replied:
      He won't get a game. Rashid all day.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC