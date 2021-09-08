T20 World Cup 2021: England name Tymal Mills in preliminary squad

Tymal Mills
Mills last played for England in 2016

Sussex fast bowler Tymal Mills has been named in England's preliminary T20 World Cup squad.

Head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-man preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The tournament runs from 17 October to 14 November with England facing world champions West Indies on 23 October.

Mills, 29, returns to the international set-up for the first time since February 2016.

The left-arm fast bowler was impressive in the Vitality T20 Blast this summer, where he helped Sussex reach Finals Day at Edgbaston, which will take place later this month.

He also impressed in The Hundred, helping Southern Brave to the men's title in the tournament's inaugural year.

"Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years - but particularly this summer - that he has all skills to succeed at this level," said Silverwood.

"His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave's respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage. He will add variety to our bowling unit and we can't wait to see him play in a major international tournament."

All-rounder Ben Stokes was not available for selection as he continues to take an "indefinite break" from cricket for his mental wellbeing.

England have until 10 October to finalise their squad and will make a decision on Stokes' involvement as late as possible.

England - currently the top-ranked T20 side in the world - are scheduled to play four warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup, including a two-match T20I series against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi International Stadium on 14-15 October.

England preliminary ICC Men's T20 World Cup Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Travelling Reserves

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

James Vince (Hampshire)

