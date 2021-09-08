Ed Pollock has blasted 121 in four T20 knocks for the Bears against Worcestershire but went cheaply for four the last time they met at Edgbaston, bowled by Ben Dwarshuis

Worcestershire have signed Warwickshire batsman Ed Pollock on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old opening batsman, who is from Worcestershire, will leave Edgbaston at the end of the season.

Although he has played all his cricket for Warwickshire in List A cricket and the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, he has signed a deal with the Pears to play in all three forms of the game.

"Ed leaves with the best wishes of everyone here at Edgbaston," said Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"He's an excellent man and has been a great professional throughout his time here as a Bear."

Pollock will be the first Bears player to make the move directly from Edgbaston to New Road since Moeen Ali in 2007.

Worcestershire now have an opening at the top of the order in their County Championship side following Daryl Mitchell's decision to retire.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for him to push for a place in all three formats at Worcestershire," added Farbrace. "Given that he hasn't always been able to establish himself in the T20 side and is yet to play in the Championship team, it's a great move for him to make at this stage of his career."

Pollock, who is from Bromsgrove, came through the ranks at Worcestershire club side Barnt Green, where he played alongside England international Tom Banton, before moving on to play Minor Counties cricket for Herefordshire.

The only first-class cricket he has played was five games for Durham University, but he has hit 599 runs in 25 List A matches for the Bears at an average of 27.22, including his first One-Day Cup century against Derbyshire earlier this summer,

He has also made 969 runs in 46 T20 Blast matches at 21.53, including six fifties, the most recent of them against Worcestershire at New Road when he plundered 53 off 35 balls.

He was signed by the Manchester Originals for The Men's Hundred in October 2019, but lost his place when teams reshuffled their squads following the post-Covid retention scheme.

"I've had some great times and leave with fond memories," said Pollock.

"Some notable thanks go to Dougie Brown and Paul Greetham for first getting me to Warwickshire and to the coaches, in particular Tony Frost and Ian Westwood, for their countless hours of coaching and support.

"Also the supporters who made every match a special occasion. But now is the right time for a new opportunity with Worcestershire."