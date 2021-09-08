Andrew Salter's career-best knock of 90 could not save Glamorgan from a heavy defeat

LV= County Championship: Durham v Glamorgan Glamorgan 97: Coughlin 4-11 & 364 Douthwaite 96, Salter 90, Rutherford 71; Coughlin 5-64 Durham 503-8 dec : Jones 81, Raine 74, Eckersley 57, Lees 55, Trevaskis 55*; Hogan 3-80, Van der Gugten 3-82 Durham (24 pts) beat Glamorgan (2 pts) by an innings and 42 runs

Durham wrapped up victory by an innings and 42 runs over Glamorgan in 10 overs on the final morning of their County Championship Division Two match.

Paul Coughlin took two of the remaining three wickets to finish with 5-64 and match figures of 9-75.

Andrew Salter reached a career-best of 90 but was caught behind next ball off Coughlin.

Chris Rushworth then bowled Lukas Carey, and Coughlin had Michael Hogan caught behind for four.

Timm van der Gugten was left not out 26 as Durham celebrated a fine return to four-day cricket after a 51-day break, outplaying Glamorgan for the first seven sessions at Chester-le-Street.

Durham are away to Northamptonshire on Sunday 12 September, while Glamorgan host Gloucestershire on the same day.

Durham captain Scott Borthwick told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It was a fantastic team performance from the start of day one, the way we bowled in the first innings was incredible and the way we batted was amazing. The only downside was that no-one got a three-figure score but we kept the partnerships going throughout.

"The way we bowled yesterday on a good pitch in hot conditions earned us the right to do what we did this morning (day four)."

"We've had some amazing individual performances with Chris Rushworth (51 wickets) and David Bedingham (992 runs) part of that, and hopefully Bedders can get over the line (for 1,000 runs) next week, it's a fantastic achievement.

"Another mention to Paul Coughlin as well, he's had a lot of dark days with a tough injury, so to see him play the way he did was brilliant."

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a good fight-back, but it would have had to have been an incredible effort to cover up the frailties in the batting in the first innings, and scoring under a hundred is always going to put you on the back foot.

"It is a bit difficult (to pick up morale) but there was a good fight-back between Dan (Douthwaite) and Salts, they played brilliantly and that should give the guys a bit of confidence going into the next two games.

"They stuck to their game plans and were both unlucky not to get hundreds."