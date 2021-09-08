England v India: Jos Buttler returns as vice-captain for fifth Test

Jos Buttler and Joe Root
Jos Buttler returns for the final Test against India, who lead the series 2-1 with one match left to play
England v India, fifth LV= Insurance Test
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: 10-14 September Time: 11:00 BST
Jos Buttler will return as England's vice-captain and wicketkeeper for the fifth and final Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford.

Buttler played in the first three Tests but missed the fourth due to the birth of his second child.

Moeen Ali stood in as vice-captain in his absence while Jonny Bairstow kept wicket.

India lead the series 2-1 after winning by 157 runs at the Kia Oval.

It will not be a straightforward decision with regard to who misses out in the XI following Buttler's return.

In the fourth Test, Bairstow moved down a place in the batting order to number six, while Ollie Pope made 81 in England's first innings batting at five.

"Jos will come back into the team and keep wicket. I can tell you that right now," said England captain Joe Root.

"Regardless of what's going on around Australia [Buttler has indicated he may not play in this winter's Ashesexternal-link if families aren't allowed to travel], we'll deal with that when we have the information available to us. We've got to look at this series right now, and make the decisions that are most important for this series.

"Ollie batted brilliantly in the first innings, and we want that competition for places within the batting group. We need those performances more regularly."

There have been concerns over the fitness of England's bowlers, particularly James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who have played in all four Tests so far.

Root said the decision on whether to play Somerset spinner Jack Leach alongside Moeen will depend on the pitch and conditions at Old Trafford.

'We need to recognise the key moments'

Periods of "half an hour here and there" have really cost England in losing the two Tests so far, Root said.

"Putting three sessions together for five days is what we need to keep looking to do and be stronger at," he said.

Root highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's spell of bowling after lunch on day five at The Oval as a key moment in England losing that game.

Bumrah took 2-6 in a destructive spell that got rid of Pope and Bairstow, both for a duck.

"If we'd just found a way to get through that, the game could have looked completely different.

"There are small areas we can just look to improve on that will make a massive differences and could've resulted in us being 2-1 up and not them."

Root also said he has recently spoken to England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has taken a break from all forms of cricket.

"At no point did we speak about cricket," Root said. "It's a decision for him to make in his own time and there should be no pressure to do that."

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:02

    The selection would be easier if Stokes was playing.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:01

    There is one player I looked forward to seeing this series. The best spinner in the world, second best bowler in the rankings.

    Yet Ravi Ashwin is sitting in the stands with his bare feet up.

    Ravi Jadeja is very good and a better batsman, he has 3 triple centuries in FC! But Ashwin is a wizard, especially to left handers.

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 14:00

    My team for Manchester

    Burns
    Hameed
    Malan
    Root
    Bairstow
    Buttler
    Moeen
    Overton
    Woakes
    Wood
    Jimmy

  • Comment posted by Kate, today at 13:59

    The line up must accept our weaknesses as a batting unit, especially without our second best batsman - Stokes. Should be:

    Hamood
    Burns
    Malan
    Root
    Pope
    Bairstow
    Ali
    Woakes
    Robinson
    Wood
    Anderson

  • Comment posted by phillip r, today at 13:58

    If the Ashes coming up was a 10 match series, it would be 10-0

    • Reply posted by MVP, today at 14:01

      MVP replied:
      That's confident. I think the Aussies might scrape a draw.

  • Comment posted by JoeM, today at 13:56

    Joe Root is always the same isn't he?! Lots of lessons learnt, things we can improve on, it's the small things that make a big difference. He talks the talk but, as a captain, cannot and never will be able to walk the walk.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 13:55

    I wonder how much of a bad influence Silverwood is over Root, as the negativity seems to have upped a notch since he took over as coach.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 13:52

    That is certainly a frightener for the Indians, not !
    Buttler is yet another bash and smash cricketer who can't bat the Test match way.
    When are we ever going to learn !!!

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 13:52

    Root must have a picture frame of butler on his bedside table because he’s not picking him because of his current test performance. So much promise butler has but continuously fails to deliver and has had more than enough chances to succeed at test level. In addition picks and chooses when he wants to play. The only way for this team to move forward is to retire butler from test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Norman, today at 13:52

    In place of who?Bairstow is just a s good a keeper and better bat,Pope has to stay in the side....who then does Buttler replace??

  • Comment posted by MattS, today at 13:51

    For goodness sake, Buttler shouldn't be brought back in. If back to fitness, should be:

    Burns
    Hameed
    Malan
    Root
    Pope
    Bairstow
    Woakes
    Wood
    Robinson
    Leach
    Anderson

    Moeen shouldn't have been brought back into this series in the first place.

    • Reply posted by foreverblue, today at 13:54

      foreverblue replied:
      Not Bairstow, please find a wk that can bat properly as well.

  • Comment posted by ADM1406, today at 13:51

    Buttler and Bairstow are both excellent white ball cricketers, but neither are good enough batters or keepers to play Test cricket. There's absolutely no way Buttler should be an automatic choice. If Foakes isn't available, John Simpson did well in the limited overs games and is equally as deserving of a place in the Test team as Buttler or Bairstow.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 13:50

    As others have said, can't believe Buttler has been recalled. Presumably it will be instead of Bairstow or Pope. I hope it's not Pope as what message does that send, score 80 and your out. As for Bairstow, he hasn't been at his best, but looks more likely to score than Buttler, and, in my opinion, is a better wicketkeeper than Buttler.

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 13:49

    The reality is England need to buckle up and toughen up. India are a decent side, but not a great one, and have their weaknesses. That’s why NZ proved way too strong for them. There lies the template for Root’s mob.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 13:47

    Fans have to accept England are inferior to India. There's not enough talented players in this country to play Test Cricket, So being down only 2-1 itself is an achievement. Root is the only batsman who is Test class level. England do have pace bowlers to pick from though, which is the only hope to look forward to!

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 13:47

    I think that Root missed having Bairstow in the Slips in the last Test, so by picking Buttler he can move Bairstow back there, so Bairstow may still play.
    Neither Burns nor Overton are good slip fielders, although with his height Overton could field at Gulley.
    England have a Selection nightmare because they have to work with the limitations of the squad they have stuck with.
    Not ruthless enough !

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 13:51

      GT replied:
      So who is missing out? Pope would be madness surely?

  • Comment posted by Lord Gazza, today at 13:47

    buttler come back in with not many runs,moeen keeps place but hasnt scored many runs or taken lots of wickets,the england selection is a joke dont thay look at players who are on form for the counties players like robson,stoneman,libby haines etc this team will probley drop woakes and bring curren back in and wood in for robinson

    • Reply posted by dai, today at 13:57

      dai replied:
      Its "they", and normally people begin names (and a new sentence) with a capital letter, that is H not h. So Curren , Wood etc. It helps to work out what you've typed....which I agree with generally. Dont should be don't by the way. Typed with tongue in cheek, mostly

  • Comment posted by Jay-Zed, today at 13:47

    There can't be any other Test team where batting collapses as often as England.

    Ability is there but the mindset just seems wrong. I don't believe there was ever any intention to chase down the India score in the last test.

    • Reply posted by Seth, today at 13:54

      Seth replied:
      Agree with you here. Great start on the fourth day, and then slow scoring on the 5th morning. Result no pressure on India to defend the total and able to attack England. Root has always been a safety first kind of captain, but that game was there to be won. I'd have rather seen England lose trying to win that capitulate so pathetically.

  • Comment posted by ADM1406, today at 13:46

    It's not "small areas" they need to improve... it's the whole mentality of the team and decision makers around the team. It's embarrassing for professional sports people not to try and win; it also short-changes the fans who pay a lot of money to watch. And of course, the scheduling of first class games needs to ensure the maximum numbers of players are available & match fit for Tests.

  • Comment posted by theflick, today at 13:46

    I really can’t see how Buttler deserves an automatic pick when available. Nice guy and amazing white ball player but at test level he has had too many chances and behind both Bairstow and Pope as a batsman, with gloves not much between him or Bairstow.

