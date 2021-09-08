Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand beat England in a two-Test series in 2021 before becoming the first winners of the World Test Championship

England's men will start their 2022 summer with three Tests against world champions New Zealand, before welcoming India and South Africa.

The first Test of the summer, against the Black Caps, will be played at Lord's on 2 June.

That Test series is followed by three Twenty20 matches (T20s) and three one-day internationals (ODI) against India, from 1 July.

South Africa's tour of England begins with three ODIs and three T20s in July.

A three-Test series will follow, starting at Lord's on 17 August.

It has also been confirmed the 2022 Vitality Blast Finals Day - English cricket's domestic T20 competition - will be held at Edgbaston on Saturday, 16 July, two months earlier than this summer.

England men's home summer schedule 2022

Tests v New Zealand

2-6 June: First Test, Lord's

10-14 June: Second Test, Trent Bridge

23-27 June: Third Test, Headingley

White-ball series v India

1 July: First T20, Old Trafford

3 July: Second T20, Trent Bridge

6 July: Third T20, Ageas Bowl

9 July: First ODI, Edgbaston

12 July: Second ODI, Kia Oval

14 July: Third ODI, Lord's

South Africa series