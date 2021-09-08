Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Social distancing rules meant crowd numbers were limited when Sophia Gardens hosted England v Sri Lanka in a T20 international in June 2021

International cricket will return to Cardiff's Sophia Gardens when England men host South Africa in a T20 series game on Thursday, 28 July 2022.

The fixture is one of the games announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board for next summer.

Since hosting an Ashes Test in 2009, Glamorgan's home has regularly hosted international encounters.

England beat Pakistan in their most recent game in Cardiff, a One Day international in July 2021.

England men start their 2022 summer with three Tests against world champions New Zealand, before welcoming India and South Africa.

England men's home summer schedule 2022

Tests v New Zealand

2-6 June: First Test, Lord's

10-14 June: Second Test, Trent Bridge

23-27 June: Third Test, Headingley

White-ball series v India

1 July: First T20, Old Trafford

3 July: Second T20, Trent Bridge

6 July: Third T20, Ageas Bowl

9 July: First ODI, Edgbaston

12 July: Second ODI, Kia Oval

14 July: Third ODI, Lord's

South Africa series