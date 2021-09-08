Cardiff to host England v South Africa T20 game
International cricket will return to Cardiff's Sophia Gardens when England men host South Africa in a T20 series game on Thursday, 28 July 2022.
The fixture is one of the games announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board for next summer.
Since hosting an Ashes Test in 2009, Glamorgan's home has regularly hosted international encounters.
England beat Pakistan in their most recent game in Cardiff, a One Day international in July 2021.
England men start their 2022 summer with three Tests against world champions New Zealand, before welcoming India and South Africa.
England men's home summer schedule 2022
Tests v New Zealand
- 2-6 June: First Test, Lord's
- 10-14 June: Second Test, Trent Bridge
- 23-27 June: Third Test, Headingley
White-ball series v India
- 1 July: First T20, Old Trafford
- 3 July: Second T20, Trent Bridge
- 6 July: Third T20, Ageas Bowl
- 9 July: First ODI, Edgbaston
- 12 July: Second ODI, Kia Oval
- 14 July: Third ODI, Lord's
South Africa series
- 19 July: First ODI, Emirates Riverside
- 22 July: Second ODI, Old Trafford
- 24 July: Third ODI, Headingley
- 27 July: First IT20, Bristol
- 28 July: Second IT20, Sophia Gardens
- 31 July: Third IT20, Ageas Bowl
- 17-21 August: First Test, Lord's
- 25-29 August: Second Test, Edgbaston
- 8-12 September: Third Test, Kia Oval