Dave Houghton (right) has had three spells with Derbyshire

Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton is to step down at the end of the season after three years in charge.

The county have failed to win any of their 11 County Championship games this summer, with just five victories from 20 white-ball matches.

Houghton, 64, led Derbyshire to their first T20 Blast Finals Day in 2019 and was batting coach when they won the Division Two title in 2012.

"It has been a challenging season in many ways," he said. external-link

"I believe it is the right time to step aside for both myself and the club.

"I hope to be leaving the club in a better position than when I took on the role in 2018 and with a good squad and a highly-promising pathway setup, I am confident that Derbyshire will enjoy success in the future."

Derbyshire say they will begin a "thorough recruitment process" to find Houghton's successor.

Chairman Ian Morgan added: "It has been a bitterly disappointing season, much of which, including injuries, has been out of Dave's control.

"It is the mark of the man that he has taken responsibility for on-field performances. He leaves a squad which contains a number of young talented players who will develop their skills in the coming seasons."