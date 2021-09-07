Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Ripley served as Northants Second XI boss and Academy Director before becoming head coach midway through the 2012 season

Northamptonshire head coach David Ripley is to step down from his current role at the end of the season and take up a new position within the club.

Yorkshireman Ripley, who turns 55 next week, has been on the staff at Wantage Road since 1982.

He made his Second XI debut as a 16-year-old, going on to serve the county as a wicketkeeper-batsman until 2001.

He then joined the coaching staff in 2012, going on to succeed the late David Capel as coach midway in 2012.

Northants twice won the T20 under his command, in 2012 and 2016 - and twice won promotion in the County Championship.

But the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and delayed start to a severely curtailed campaign, followed by this summer's reorganisation in red-ball cricket, prevented them from taking up their place.

Northants are finishing the 2021 season in Division Two of the reformed County Championship, having finished second-last in their group in the One-Day Cup - and bottom of their group in the T20 Blast.