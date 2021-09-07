Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lancashire batsman George Balderson is playing just his eighth first-class game

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 272 & 339-8 dec: Moores 97, James 91; Bailey 3-84 Lancashire 168 & 115-1: Wells 57*, Balderson 45* Lancashire (3 pts) need 329 more runs to beat Notts (5 pts) Scorecard

Lancashire made a good start in their pursuit of 444 to beat Nottinghamshire as they closed day three on 115-1.

The hosts declared on 339-8 having resumed on 127-5 to set Lancashire a huge target at Trent Bridge.

Tom Moores (97) and Lyndon James (91) fell short of centuries after putting on 176 for the sixth wicket.

Alex Davies was out first ball in Lancashire's second innings but Luke Wells (57 not out) and George Balderson (45 not out) took them to stumps.

With 329 still required for victory it would take an extraordinary effort on the final day for Lancashire to reach 444.

But with a sunny day forecast, nine wickets in hand and a flat Nottingham pitch they will feel they have a chance.

Moores and James demonstrated how good the surface was for batting as they dominated most of the first two sessions against a tiring Lancashire attack, minus injured England paceman Saqib Mahmood.

Just as wicketkeeper Moores looked set for a third first-class century he skipped down the track to spinner Wells and hit him straight to deep mid-wicket.

James soon followed after bringing up a career-best score when he skied the same bowler to mid-off.

Notts declared before tea and paceman Luke Fletcher gave them the ideal start with the ball as he pinned Davies lbw in the first over.

However, Wells and 20-year-old Balderson batted throughout the final session with an unbroken stand of 110 to give Lancashire hope of a memorable victory.