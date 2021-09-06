Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Captain Virat Kohli said India "love being written off" after they stormed to a 157-run win over England on the final day of the fourth Test.

Chasing 368 for victory or surviving the day to secure a draw, England were bowled out for 210 at the Kia Oval.

India took a 2-1 series lead - a week after they were beaten by an innings and 76 runs at Emerald Headingley.

"We've shown time and time again that we are a top side," Kohli told BBC Test Match Special.

"That's because of the belief and the passion that we have in this group.

"A lot of people after Leeds really stood up and said, 'will India be able to come back?'"

India recovered from being bowled out for 191 and conceding a first-innings advantage of 99 to post 466 in their second innings.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in five balls in a sensational spell after lunch as England lost four wickets for six runs to slip to 147-6 on a blameless surface.

India completed their second famous victory of the series - they also won a thrilling second Test at Lord's in the final hour - 40 minutes after tea.

India, who fought back from being bowled out for 36 to win the series in Australia last winter, need only draw the final match at Emirates Old Trafford starting on Friday to complete a first series win in England since 2007.

"This win is as special as Lord's, if not more," Kohli said.

"This group of players, they just want to win, to win badly and find ways to win. That's a real hallmark of our side.

"This group of players has done a lot of firsts, and that can't be ignored.

"If you focus on stats and numbers and personal performances, you cannot do things like this. If you focus on team goals and wanting to win at any cost, then you get special victories like this."