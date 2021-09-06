Last updated on .From the section Counties

Brett Hutton's five-for was his second in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 272 & 127-5: Duckett 44, Balderson 2-29, Bailey 2-44 Lancashire 168: Bohannon 35; Hutton 5-62, Paterson 3-39 Nottinghamshire (5 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 231 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Seam bowler Brett Hutton claimed 5-62 as Nottinghamshire gained the upper hand in their Championship game against Lancashire on day two at Trent Bridge.

Dane Paterson supported Hutton well with 3-39 as the visitors were all out for 168 to trail by 104 runs.

The two Bens - Duckett and Slater - extended the lead with an opening stand of 51, with Duckett making 44.

But Lancashire fought back after tea, picking up four wickets to leave Notts 231 in front on 127-5.

Having thrashed Somerset by an innings and 160 runs in Division One last week, the home side began the day looking for early wickets as Lancashire resumed on 28-2.

They collected four before lunch, including Josh Bohannon for 35 after he had been dropped on seven - a tough, diving chance for Liam Patterson-White - and the session ended with Rob Jones caught at third slip off Hutton.

From 111-6, the Red Rose county managed to add another 57, thanks mainly to George Lavelle, who was last to go for 32, caught behind off Luke Fletcher.

Nottinghamshire began their second innings solidly before George Balderson knocked out Ben Slater's off stump and Duckett followed after tea when he was lbw to Danny Lamb as the home side slumped from 71-1 to 107-5.

Lavelle, playing only his third first-class match, took two catches behind the stumps, including Notts skipper Steven Mullaney, but Lyndon James (18*) and Tom Moores (11*) saw the home side through the final nine overs.