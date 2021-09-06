Liam Trevaskis ended unbeaten on 55 as Durham's tail piled on the runs

LV= County Championship: Durham v Glamorgan Glamorgan 97: Rutherford 43; Coughlin 4-11 & 71-2 Durham 503-8 dec Jones 81, Raine 74, Eckersley 57, Lees 55, Trevaskis 55*; Hogan 3-80, Van der Gugten 3-82 Glamorgan (2 pts) trail Durham (8 pts) by 335 runs with eight second-innings wickets standing

Durham look set for a comfortable third-day victory with Glamorgan on 71-2 in their second innings, still 335 runs adrift.

The home side rattled up a formidable 503-8 declared thanks to 74 from Ben Raine plus fifties from Ned Eckersley and Liam Trevaskis.

They earned maximum points for the first time in 2021 with substantial contributions down the order.

Glamorgan, left 24 overs to bat in the gloom, again faltered early.

Durham showed no signs of their lengthy absence from red-ball cricket after the cancellation of the Surrey game, as they notched up maximum bonus points.

Early in the day David Bedingham fell just 11 runs short of being the first batsman to 1,000 first-class runs for 2021, as he could not recapture his dazzling form of the previous evening and was yorked by Michael Hogan for 47.

Sean Dickson chipped in with 46 despite being hampered by a leg injury, while Ned Eckersley continued the momentum with 57 off 73 balls.

Raine, dropped at slip on 15, and Trevaskis steered Durham past 400 with an over to spare, adding 98 as Glamorgan's bowlers took relentless punishment.

Scott Borthwick delayed his declaration until 500 came up on the board, shortly after Trevaskis became the fifth batsman to pass 50, with Michael Hogan and Timm van der Gugten the pick of a battered Glamorgan attack.

Facing a massive deficit of 406, David Lloyd and Nick Selman fell cheaply to Matty Potts and Paul Coughlin in the evening gloom.

Hamish Rutherford (32 not out) and debutant Eddie Byrom (17 not out) survived until the close in testing conditions.

Durham all-rounder Liam Trevaskis told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"We're in a good position in this game, so we'll come back, put the hard yards in and hopefully take the next eight wickets.

"For someone not to get to three figures is a bit strange with a big score on the board, but in terms of the first hour, they had to come hard with a little bit in the pitch and the lads did well.

"It's the first time I've been involved in a score of 500 in the first team. We bowled well on day one to get ourselves in this position, so we're in a good place with a lead of over 400 on first innings.

"We've just got to keep building pressure, they've got some good players so it's just about creating enough opportunities to win this game."

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten told BBC Sport Wales:

"The first two days obviously haven't gone to plan, they've showed us how to bat, bowl and probably field during this game, so we've got to show some character and look to bat the whole day.

"It probably comes down to consistency with the ball. They hammered away for longer and didn't ease up at all, that's where we've struggled in these first two games back because we haven't been 'on it' in the field.

"It's disappointing because that was the strongest side of our game earlier, so we've got to figure out what's going wrong and resurrect it for the next game.

"I don't think there's anything to blame (with players returning from the Hundred), other teams are in the exact same situation and they've handled it better, so that's down to us as players in the last two games."