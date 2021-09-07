Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler averages 33.33 in 53 Tests, but only 14.44 in the series against India, while Jack Leach has taken 62 wickets at 29.98 apiece in 16 Tests

England v India, fifth LV= Insurance Test Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: 10-14 September Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: In-play highlights, Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app. Watch daily highlights on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two (19:30 on 10 September) and BBC iPlayer.

Jos Buttler and Jack Leach return to the England squad for the fifth and final Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford starting on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Buttler missed the 157-run defeat in the fourth Test at the Kia Oval to be at the birth of his second child.

Left-arm spinner Leach, who was part of the squad for the first two Tests, has not played a Test since March.

India, who have not won a series in England since 2007, lead 2-1.

In Buttler's absence, Jonny Bairstow kept wicket at the Oval and moved one place down the order to number six, while Ollie Pope returned to the side to make 81 at number five.

Sam Billings, who was added to the fourth-Test squad as cover for Bairstow, has returned to Kent.

Leach provides England with a second spin option alongside off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who averages 16.60 with the bat and 49.83 with the ball since being recalled for the second Test.

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

Needing to win to save the series, England must have plenty of choice for every eventuality.

The return of Buttler is the most surprising. With him already sounding sceptical about touring Australia this winter, there was a chance England would move on without him.

Although Bairstow was bowled for a duck yesterday, he has been in good form without the big score to show for it, so where Buttler would slip in is not straightforward, and Leach looks likely to play only if the pitch takes significant spin.