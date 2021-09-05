Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England can draw on recent experience of extraordinary run chases in their bid to win the fourth Test against India, says all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Set 368 - an England record - the hosts reached 77-0 at the close on day four.

Ben Stokes pulled off an incredible chase against Australia in 2019, while Woakes himself starred in a stunning defeat of Pakistan last year.

"This team has done some special things over the past few years in all different formats," said Woakes.

"You can draw on those experiences, what we have done in the past and what we are capable of as a team."

Stokes' 135 not out gave England a famous one-wicket win over Australia at Headingley when they were chasing 359.

Woakes made an unbeaten 84 to lift England from 117-5 in their pursuit of 277 against Pakistan at Old Trafford.

Now the home side are looking to pull off what would be their highest successful chase in Tests and the ninth best of all-time.

"These are the times when you want to be a part of it," said Woakes.

"We've certainly got the belief we can get the win. A lot of hard work needs to be done.

"A lot of the time it's just believing that you have the ability, then going out and executing."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Woakes has returned to the England side after more than a year out because of injuries, being rested and time in isolation.

He has taken seven wickets in the match and made 50 in England's first innings.

England eventually dismissed India for 466 in their second innings on Sunday, before Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns made it to the end of the day unscathed.

The hosts can draw confidence from the placid nature of The Oval pitch, which appears to be getting better for batting.

"To bat out tonight and be none down at the close was quality batting," said Woakes. "We have a big day to hopefully force a fifth-day win.

"There's a long way to go. To chase down that score would be an incredible effort - we have to tick it off slowly.

"Tomorrow morning is going to be tricky again. We've got to keep reminding ourselves this pitch is good for batting and we can do it if we bat well all the way down."