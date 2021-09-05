England v India: Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed set up thrilling final day

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at the Kia Oval

Fourth LV= Insurance Test, The Kia Oval (day four of five)
India 191 (Thakur 57, Woakes 4-55) & 466 (Rohit 127, Pujara 61)
England 290 (Pope 81, Woakes 50) & 77-0 (Hameed 43*, Burns 31*)
England need 291 more runs to win
England made a promising start to their pursuit of a record 368, to leave the fourth Test against India primed for a thrilling conclusion at The Oval.

Faced with what would be England's highest successful chase in Test cricket, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns took the home side to 77-0 at the close on day four.

When England took three wickets for 16 runs in the morning session, including India captain Virat Kohli for 44, Joe Root's side had the opportunity to minimise their target.

However, Shardul Thakur batted patiently for 60 and Rishabh Pant was similarly careful in his 50 as they shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 100.

On a placid pitch, the tourists were eventually bowled out for 466 in their second innings.

History is against England - only nine times in the history of the game have more runs been chased by any side to win a Test.

Yet, all four results will be possible on Monday morning, as a wonderful series that is level at 1-1 continues to deliver.

See-saw Test set for thrilling finale

This Test has confounded expectations at every turn and another fluctuating day in perfect late-summer sunshine has set up a grandstand finale.

Realistically, India remain favourites, with England's next-best hope being the draw. However, optimism inside the The Oval was raised by the way Hameed and Burns played on a pitch that only seems to be getting better for batting.

England also have the inspiration of Ben Stokes' Headingley heroics fresh in the memory.

For context, their target in 2019 was 359, which they reached in 125.4 overs. Here they need more runs in what is likely to be fewer overs.

India, and particularly captain Kohli, will be under pressure to close out the win, especially after again omitting masterful off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Oval is sold out for the final day. The match is deliciously poised. It could turn out to be a classic.

England's highest Test chases in England
OpponentScoreVenueWhen
Australia362-9Headingley2019
Australia315-4Headingley2001
New Zealand294-4Old Trafford2008
New Zealand284-6Trent Bridge2004
New Zealand282-3Lord's2004

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 18:55

    Test cricket at its very best! Tomorrow could be a classic! Loving this series.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 18:55

    Okay, who's taking bets on an England's win?

  • Comment posted by big mark, today at 18:55

    if each english batsman make 33.54 runs each its in the bag , easy peasy

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:54

    England's openers played really well today. However I can't see this England side getting more than 250 without a big Root hundred so this test is for India to lose.

  • Comment posted by cricFan, today at 18:54

    India lost this game even before the 1st ball is bowled by not picking Ashwin.

  • Comment posted by rashwin, today at 18:54

    This series has not disappointed. Topped the Last Ind in Eng, and I thought that was a top level series.

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 18:53

    Well done England openers. All set up for a superb days Cricket tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Martyn, today at 18:53

    England could score a trillion perhaps even an infinite number of runs on this track given no time limit.

    Arise Sir Christopher Woakes.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 18:52

    Haven't dared look at the England batting....waiting for the wickets to tumble! Dare to dream anyone?

    • Reply posted by Perton66, today at 18:55

      Perton66 replied:
      Jadeja has a massive role to play against England's left handers. I make India favourites to win in the last hour. Great cricket though

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 18:52

    Test cricket, truly the greatest format. May the best team win

