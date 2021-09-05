England v India: Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed set up thrilling final day

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at The Kia Oval

Fourth LV= Insurance Test, The Kia Oval (day four of five)
India 191 (Thakur 57, Woakes 4-55) & 466 (Rohit 127, Pujara 61)
England 290 (Pope 81, Woakes 50) & 77-0 (Hameed 43*, Burns 31*)
England need 291 more runs to win
Scorecard

England made a promising start to their pursuit of a record 368, to leave the fourth Test against India primed for a thrilling conclusion at The Kia Oval.

Faced with what would be England's highest successful chase in Test cricket, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns took the home side to 77-0 at the close on day four.

When England took three wickets for 16 runs in the morning session, including India captain Virat Kohli for 44, Joe Root's side had the opportunity to minimise their target.

However, Shardul Thakur batted patiently for 60 and Rishabh Pant was similarly careful in his 50 as they shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 100.

On a placid pitch, the tourists were eventually bowled out for 466 in their second innings.

History is against England - only nine times in the history of the game have more runs been chased by any side to win a Test.

Yet, all four results will be possible on Monday morning, as a wonderful series that is level at 1-1 continues to deliver.

See-saw Test set for thrilling finale

This Test has confounded expectations at every turn and another fluctuating day in perfect late-summer sunshine has set up a grandstand finale.

Realistically, India remain favourites, with England's next-best hope being the draw. However, optimism inside the The Oval was raised by the way Hameed and Burns played on a pitch that only seems to be getting better for batting.

England also have the inspiration of Ben Stokes' Headingley heroics fresh in the memory.

For context, their target in 2019 was 359, which they reached in 125.4 overs. Here they need more runs in what is likely to be fewer overs.

India, and particularly captain Kohli, will be under pressure to close out the win, especially after again omitting masterful off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Oval is sold out for the final day. The match is deliciously poised. It could turn out to be a classic.

England's highest successful Test run-chases at home
OpponentScoreVenueWhen
Australia362-9Headingley2019
Australia315-4Headingley2001
New Zealand294-4Old Trafford2008
New Zealand284-6Trent Bridge2004
New Zealand282-3Lord's2004

Pant and Thakur pull India away

From 270-3 overnight, India's most likely hope of batting England out of the game seemed to be Kohli.

However, when he edged Moeen to slip soon after both Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane had been pinned lbw by Chris Woakes, the tourists were 213 ahead with only four wickets in hand.

Pant's cavalier attitude had brought little prior success in this series, while Thakur hit the fastest ever Test half-century in this country in the first innings, yet they both curbed their natural instincts to calmly stretch India's advantage.

Pant did not hit his first boundary until the 54th ball he faced. Only when Moeen wasted a run-out chance with both men in the middle of the pitch when Pant was on 37 did India opt to attack.

Thakur hit Ollie Robinson over long-on for six and reached 50 for the second time before he edged Root's off-spin to slip.

Pant's 105-ball half-century was his slowest in Tests and he was furious with himself when he drove a return catch back to Moeen.

Infuriatingly for England, Umesh Yadav swung his way to 25 and Jasprit Bumrah again frustrated them with 24 to prolong the toil and increase the target.

England doing it the hard way

If England do pull off an incredible win, or even survive to claim a draw, they will have done so after the best part of two days toiling in the field.

They lacked inspiration in the early part of Sunday morning, only to be inspired by the introduction of Woakes who struck twice in as many overs.

Time and again, Woakes, Robinson and James Anderson were summoned. The work Anderson and Robinson have done must raise questions over their fitness for the fifth Test, while Anderson has taken only two second-innings wickets in six Tests his summer. Craig Overton was often overlooked.

Off-spinner Moeen conceded more than 4.5 runs an over and his failure to run-out Pant - he had time to either throw to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow or even run to the stumps himself, only to miss with an attempted direct hit - goes alongside the six catches England have missed in this match.

After so long in the field, the home top order was vulnerable to the new ball, yet Hameed and Burns played with certainty, positivity and sound judgement.

Burns pulled with authority in moving to 31 not out, while Hameed flicked off his pads on the way to 43, the latter surviving a tense review for lbw off Mohammed Siraj in the penultimate over of the day.

'England have given themselves a glimmer' - reaction

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "England will talk about chasing it but if you said now, do you want the draw, I think they would take it. I am leaning towards draw, then India, then England. England have given themselves a glimmer."

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, speaking to TMS: "There is enough time in the game to get the runs. After that session [the evening session] we feel more pleased than at the start of our innings. We know it is a good pitch."

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 18:52

    Test cricket, truly the greatest format. May the best team win

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 19:00

      MaksiNorway replied:
      " Oh Yeah " ?

  • Comment posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 19:03

    Another thing BBC and pundits ... layoff the constant bashing of Moeen Ali for 1 rash shot. He is not solely to blame for England's first innings total.

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 19:07

      midnightrun replied:
      Yes he's scored 35, taken 6 catches and taken two wickets. He's not a frontline spinner, he's a batsman who can bowl a bit. The magnifying of his errors game after game is boring

  • Comment posted by Snow, today at 18:58

    Where are all those people criticising the new England opening partnership now?

    Well batted Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed!

    • Reply posted by Steve D, today at 19:04

      Steve D replied:
      Indeed, Nigella has gone rather quiet after calling for both of them to be dropped.

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 18:55

    Test cricket at its very best! Tomorrow could be a classic! Loving this series.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 19:31

      cynic replied:
      Class flat wicket borefest.

  • Comment posted by mb018538, today at 18:59

    Test cricket showing yet again why it will always be head and shoulders above any other format. Outstanding match in an outstanding series.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:01

      Duncanb23 replied:
      You won’t be saying that if England fold tomorrow like India did in the last test, though

  • Comment posted by DMarcroft, today at 18:57

    Eat your heart out - The Hundred.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah I can see the families turning up to watch seven hours of cricket for five days instead of three hours on an evening during the holidays

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:59

    Wicket flat as a pancake .Good stuff from England openers though. Would really like to see Hameed get a big score and establish himself.Is a 'proper' test batsman - who has clearly been through tough times and come out the other side

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 18:53

    Well done England openers. All set up for a superb days Cricket tomorrow

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 19:30

      cynic replied:
      We'll be all out before tea.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:58

    The negativity from England fans and pundits is too much at times. England are in a position to win this, you have to forget what has gone before and look at it as one day to score 290. It's a flat pitch, England's batsmen need to be positive.

    • Reply posted by NFFC2013, today at 19:12

      NFFC2013 replied:
      Why would you possibly forget what’s gone before, that called amnesia and isn’t ideal..

  • Comment posted by Top Dogg, today at 19:00

    All three results a genuine possibility.

    I'm just thankful Ashwin isn't playing :)

    • Reply posted by Gazzo, today at 19:06

      Gazzo replied:
      All 4 results I would say.

  • Comment posted by rashwin, today at 18:54

    This series has not disappointed. Topped the Last Ind in Eng, and I thought that was a top level series.

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:27

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Yep was some close games in that one too. England regressed slightly since then.

  • Comment posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 19:01

    Great start to the innings by Burns & Hameed, shame they had to stop just when both looked in good nick.

    Any result is still possible, that's the beauty of Test Cricket. Cannot wait till tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 19:56

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      My advice would be to make the last day if you can -the fifth day at the oval is always great fun and surprisingly cheap.

      India appear to have the stronger team, but it’s great to see the recalled players Pope and a Woakes doing so well. A compelling day awaits!

  • Comment posted by rashwin, today at 19:12

    I think Chris Woakes might do a Ben Stokes and we (India) might lose this one thanks also in part to Kohli's stubbornness in not playing Ashwin for four tests straight.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:25

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Jadeja is pretty good. I am not sure there's going to be all that much spin to be had though, it's the Oval.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:02

    Anybody here find it bizarre that India did not pick Ashwin for this match

    • Reply posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 19:06

      Sir Tom Finney replied:
      It's looking more and more likely that that he has had a spat with 'Mr Ego' Kohli! What other reason could there be ?

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:27

    By the way, Moeen Ali might not be the best spinner in England but he does give the best interviews. The one on SKY tonight was so honest and revealing. Credit to the man for admitting his own failings in a way that so few do.

    • Reply posted by The Doc, today at 19:41

      The Doc replied:
      He's always been refreshingly candid and honest, i think, which is rare these days. Seems like a great bloke. Gets way too much stick in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:08

    I’d usually never back this England lineup to pull off a chase like this, but the ease with which India scored and the fact Burns and Hameed put on 50 before the close gives me quite a bit of hope.

  • Comment posted by Peter Lanky, today at 19:08

    The media seems to talk away England's hopes with continuing to go on about record run chases needed. However a quick look at the stats shows that the highest chases have been in the last 20 years because teams score more runs nowadays, so it's not such a tall order as they make out. Just short of 300 with no Ashwin in the equation is definitely on the cards.

  • Comment posted by Jossies, today at 19:11

    England chances fade after the run out? Really is it because it was Moeen? Not Rory dropping Rohit for nothing, not the English bowlers, not the Indian batsman Another example of the drip, drip subliminal undermining of the minority players

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Moeen Ali has become an easy target for when the team is not doing well

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:58

    This match has ebbed and flowed, surprising all of us. Will England go for it? Will India extract done life from the pitch?

    Well tune in tomorrow and we’ll find out!

    • Reply posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 19:09

      Sir Tom Finney replied:
      Yes, its been brilliant and infuriating at times, but we all love it.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:10

    Another magnificent day of Test Cricket. Two sides going toe to toe in the greatest version of the game. Let's hope for a close finish. Despite England's opening heroics, the reality is a probable India win during the afternoon as the pitch deteriorates and the pressure comes on an inexperienced batting line up. Love to be proved wrong.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Will the pitch deteriorate as i have seen no sign of that happening so far

