Chris Rushworth is the cousin of former Durham captain Phil Mustard

LV= County Championship: Durham v Glamorgan Glamorgan 97 (32 overs): Rutherford 43; Coughlin 4-11, Raine 3-25, Rushworth 3-26 Durham 223-3 (62 overs): Jones 81, Lees 55 Durham (4 pts) lead Glamorgan (1 pt) by 126 runs

Durham took complete control on day one against Glamorgan as they reached 223-3 after dismissing the visitors for a paltry 97.

Chris Rushworth (3-26) started the collapse after Glamorgan reached 63-1 before falling apart.

Fellow seamers Ben Raine (3-25) and Paul Coughlin (4-11) finished the innings off in double-quick time.

Michael Jones (81) then shared a century stand with Alex Lees (55) as Durham dominated.

Opener Lees took the chance to impress watching England adviser James Taylor as he continued his consistent season, while the UK's leading scorer David Bedingham (44 not out off 38) moved to 11 short of a thousand runs after an early burst of boundaries.

After seeing their previous fixture against Surrey called off because of Covid, it was a dynamic return to red-ball action by the home side.

Earlier their bowlers took full advantage of winning the toss after the first hour, when Hamish Rutherford hit a lively 43 off 43 balls.

But Rushworth (49 wickets for the season), Raine and Coughlin bowled tightly on a green wicket with several Glamorgan batsmen contributing to their own downfall as their poor form continued from the Essex defeat and they were shot out for a new low in matches between the two sides.

In contrast Durham's openers were given far too many loose deliveries to benefit from with Lees and Jones cashing in as both reached their half-centuries by tea when Durham already led by 20.

Lees fell leg-before to Michael Hogan with the score on 119 while Scott Borthwick (29) added a further 53 with the patient Jones, who was one short of his previous best score when Timm van der Gugten (2-46) had him caught behind.

Durham bowler Paul Coughlin told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It's just nice to be back out there with the lads, I'm back slightly ahead of schedule after injury, and there were a couple of wickets down when I came on with the wicket doing a bit.

"Rushy (Rushworth) gets us off to a good start more times than not, and that's why he's one of the best in the country, it wasn't panic stations at 63-1 but Rushy and Raine put us back in the game and it was nice to come on and get a few wickets after 12 weeks out.

"Rushy getting 50 wickets again, it's almost come to be expected of him he's been so consistent, and Bedders (Bedingham) has looked like he's playing a different game sometimes this year, it's unbelievable.

"With Lees and Jones taking us past their score with no wickets down, it's been a great day all round."

Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a very disappointing day, very one-sided. It was a good toss to win, we would have put Durham in. They didn't bowl well upfront and we capitalised to reach 63-1 but Rushworth came back alongside Raine to put the squeeze on, they bowled great areas and got their rewards.

"You're always under the cosh with a below-par score in the first innings with no pressure on the opposition batsmen. We were a fraction too short and then a bit too wide but we were trying to chase the game, a tough day.

"It's about getting (back) the rhythm for four-day cricket, and it can be a heck of a game for players and coaches because we see the players working very hard and not getting their rewards."