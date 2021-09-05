Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Fisher has taken 53 first-class wickets in 18 games

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one): Somerset 134: Azhar 24, Hildreth 24; Fisher 5-41 Yorkshire 159-5: Brook 79*; Davey 3-41 Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Somerset (1 pt) by 25 runs Scorecard

Career-best figures of 5-41 from Yorkshire paceman Matt Fisher helped put his side on top on day one of their game against Somerset at Scarborough.

After opting to bat, Somerset were bowled out for just 134 after lunch having collapsed from 64-2.

Yorkshire lost opener Adam Lyth for nought in the second over to paceman Marchant de Lange.

But Harry Brook's 79 not out guided the hosts to 159-5 at stumps, leading by 25, with Josh Davey claiming 3-41.

On a day mostly dominated by the bowlers, 22-year-old Brook played a classy, attacking innings, scoring at almost a run a ball.

The right-hander came in after Yorkshire had lost George Hill and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the same Davey over to leave them 51-3.

He played with fluency from the off, dealing mainly in boundaries, as he finished the day with 12 fours and a six.

Earlier Fisher had been equally as impressive with the ball for the home side.

After dismissing Somerset captain Tom Abell in just his second over, the right-armer returned to take the last four wickets as no batsman made more than 25.