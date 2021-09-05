Last updated on .From the section Counties

Mohammad Abbas took 29 wickets at an average of 15.62 in the first group phase of the County Championship

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Hampshire 89: Rhodes 5-23 & 41-0: Holland 18* Warwickshire: 116: Abbas 5-29, Barker 5-43 Hampshire (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 14 runs Scorecard

Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas and Keith Barker and Warwickshire's Will Rhodes all took five wickets as ball dominated bat on day one at Edgbaston.

After play was delayed by an hour due to a Covid case at Hampshire, the visitors were blown away for 89 as Bears captain Rhodes (5-23) starred.

Abbas (5-29) and Barker (5-43) then shot the Bears out for 116 in reply.

Hampshire reached at stumps on 41-0 in their second innings to end a heady day 14 runs ahead.

There was initially confusion when the toss did not take place on time and the players did not emerge at the scheduled start time of 10:30 BST.

The England and Wales Cricket Board then confirmed there had been a positive Covid case within the visiting squad but "an investigation had determined it was safe to start the match".

Hampshire comfortably made their way to 44-1 before the introduction of Rhodes' medium pace triggered a clatter of wickets.

Finding some swing and nip off the pitch, Rhodes had Tom Alsop caught behind with the last ball of his first over. He then struck in each of his next two as Hampshire collapsed to 51-5 in the space of 26 deliveries.

Captain James Vince (21) was last out, top-edging a slog off Rhodes looking for quick runs as his side's innings continued to disintegrate.

But Hampshire's opening bowlers replicated Warwickshire's potency as Abbas and former Bears all-rounder Barker had the visitors reeling at 26-5.

Sam Hain (41) and wicket-keeper Michael Burgess (27) grafted for a stand of 61 before Burgess pushed Abbas to second slip to his first ball after tea.

Abbas, back in the Hampshire side after agreeing a deal to return following his Test commitments with Pakistan, then ended Hain's 102-ball stay when he feathered one behind to Alsop.

He then helped finish off the Bears innings, taking a steepling catch at fine leg to dismiss last man Danny Briggs to give Barker his fifth wicket.

Hampshire openers Joe Weatherley and Ian Holland then made a much better fist of it second time round ending a manic day of 20 wickets in calm fashion to secure a slender lead.