Fourth LV= Insurance Test, The Kia Oval (day three of five) India 191 (Thakur 57, Woakes 4-55) & 270-3 (Rohit 127, Pujara 61) England 290 (Pope 81, Woakes 50) India are 171 runs ahead Scorecard

Rohit Sharma's imperious century gave India the edge over England after three days of a fascinating fourth Test at The Oval.

Rohit was commanding in making 127 - his first Test hundred outside India - leading the way as the tourists reached 270-3, a lead of 171.

He added 83 for the first wicket with KL Rahul, then 153 for the second with Cheteshwar Pujara, who was impressive for 61.

Rohit benefitted from being dropped for the second time by Rory Burns, the man who also missed the chance to catch him on the second evening.

England found some inspiration with the second new ball - Ollie Robinson removed both Rohit and Pujara in the same electrifying over.

However, Virat Kohli arrived to calm the situation with Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli had 22 and Jadeja nine when bad light ended play with 13 overs still to bowl.

Decisive day for India?

In a series that has been fascinatingly contested and a Test that had seen the sides arm wrestle for three days, India may have made the decisive move.

Faced with overheads that would have encouraged the bowlers, the tourists collectively stuck to old-fashioned Test values to bat themselves into a position from which they will be considered favourites.

There were times when England were flat, the mood of the home team as dark and subdued as the sky overhead.

Some of England's problems are of their own making. They could have bowled India out more cheaply on day one and been more ruthless with the bat on day two. In total, they have missed six catches.

They are not out of this contest - early wickets on Sunday with a ball that is only 12 overs old may yet mean their fourth-innings target is within reach.

However, England will have to be near-perfect from now on if they are to emerge victorious.

Rohit finally cures travel sickness

Rohit is one of the finest white-ball openers of all-time, but his growing stature in Test cricket has been built on performances in India.

In this, his 25th away Test, he played with discipline, determination and control to finally reach three figures overseas.

After he was missed by Burns on Friday evening on six, the same man put down a diving one-handed chance at second slip off Robinson when Rohit was on 31.

Reprieved, Rohit moved to his slowest half-century in Test cricket, from 145 balls with only two fours. Though his defence remained solid, he needed only another 59 deliveries to go to 100, bringing up the milestone with a majestic six over long-on off Moeen Ali.

Pujara painfully rolled his ankle early in his innings, yet played with uncharacteristic fluency, especially on the cut.

The drama of the second new ball brought The Oval to life, but Kohli's continued presence is ominous for England.

