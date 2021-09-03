England v India: Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes star on hard-fought day

By Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at the Kia Oval

Fourth LV= Insurance Test, the Kia Oval (day two of five)
India 191 (Thakur 57, Woakes 4-55) & 43-0 (Rahul 22*)
England 290 (Pope 81, Woakes 50)
India are 56 runs behind
Ollie Pope struck 81 and Chris Woakes 50 but England's fourth Test against India remains tantalisingly poised after a see-saw second day at The Oval.

Pope, returning after missing the first three Tests, added 89 with Jonny Bairstow, who made 37, and shared 71 with Moeen Ali, whose contribution was 35.

Woakes, himself back in the side after more than a year away, followed his 4-55 on day one by crashing 45 for the last wicket with James Anderson to take England to 290 all out.

India were left with just over an hour to bat, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taking the tourists to 43-0 and cutting the deficit to 56.

Rohit could have been caught by Rory Burns, but he failed to pick up an edge off Anderson and did not get a hand to the chance.

Both sides will enter the weekend knowing they have an opportunity to go 2-1 up with one Test left to play.

Test and series hang in balance

This superb series continues to hang in the balance following another arm-wrestle of a day when neither side could make a decisive move.

By reducing England to 62-5 from their overnight 53-3, India may have harboured hopes of a first-innings lead, only for Pope to keep them at bay.

England's bid for complete control was hampered by some poor strokes - Moeen played a wild hack just as India were looking demoralised - then, with their lead at only 64 when the ninth wicket fell, Woakes reversed the momentum again.

The weight of history is against India. Not since 1902 has a team overturned such a large deficit to win a Test on this ground.

However, the pitch looks ideal for batting - there was much less assistance for the bowlers than England enjoyed when they dismissed India for 191 on day one.

Amid the fascinating cricket was one moment of stupidity. A man who entered the field of play during the second and third Tests did so again here and was arrested on suspicion of assault after colliding with England batsman Bairstow.

England selections do it again

England have recalled Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan and Craig Overton in this series and each played a part in the win at Headingley. Now Pope and Woakes have marked their returns with key contributions.

Pope, in his 20th Test, had never before played on his home ground of The Oval, where he averages just under 100 in first-class cricket.

Arriving in the second over of the day and, with England soon in trouble, he counter-attacked with Bairstow, playing silky drives and crisp clips. Later, he settled into a pattern of calm accumulation.

Pope passed 50 for the first time in nine Tests and seemed primed for a second hundred, only to drag on off Shardul Thakur. After Ollie Robinson was bowled recklessly swiping at Ravindra Jadeja, Woakes had just Anderson for company.

When Anderson arrived, Woakes had 18, but he swiped through the off side and muscled through the leg side for 11 fours in a 58-ball half-century.

Woakes was run out trying to pinch a run to the wicketkeeper that would have allowed him to keep the strike, ending a riotous last-wicket stand where England scored at quicker than a run a ball.

India hang in

India could have been out of the game when they were reduced to 123-7 on day one, but since then have battled to still have a chance of going ahead in the series.

Pace bowlers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were excellent in the early morning, yet there were times when England were batting comfortably in the afternoon that it would surely have been beneficial to be able to call upon omitted off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Moeen might have been lbw to Bumrah on 14, only for no one to appeal, while captain Virat Kohli had a fit of petulance when the umpires were asked to change the ball just before tea.

Still, through their own persistence and some wickets gifted by England, India began their second innings knowing a total in excess of 300 could put the hosts under severe pressure.

They were boosted when second slip Burns failed to see Rohit's edge off Anderson. Burns barely reacted as the ball flew past his shin for England's fifth missed chance of the match.

And, by the end of the day, India's serene progress meant it was England who were more grateful for the opportunity to regroup.

India in the boxseat?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "If you go back to yesterday, 13 wickets fell. Today there has only been seven and that tells you the pitch is getting better.

"It will be a good day for batting tomorrow. You have to fancy this India batting line-up to play to the standard we know they can play.

"The pitch will tell you that you should bat all day tomorrow. They will probably score at just over three an over, so there will be 250 runs on offer. That would give them a 200-run lead going into day four, which would make this game very interesting indeed."

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 18:41

    This is what test match cricket is all about. And yet many don't understand the ebb and flow of test matches or series like this.

    Forget about egos etc... gripping match and great series.

    May the best team win.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Day four is going to be the most important day of the series as i have feeling that it will be won or lost on how well India bat in the second innings on a flat pitch that should be good for batting

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 18:49

    The muppet who entered the pitch should be banged up for a month then banned for life from first class grounds

    • Reply posted by J, today at 19:15

      J replied:
      He should be banned from all sporting venues in the UK.
      I'm worried about the security at Old Trafford.
      Last time x3 Pakistani supporters invaded the pitch during play.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 18:53

    It has been a long & probably tiring tour for the Indians having arrived in England exactly three months back on the 3rd June but when this series is still in the balance, they need to still fight on in showing their quality & professionalism. With still 3 days to go in this Test & no rain expected, either side could still win this match.

    • Reply posted by sd7272, today at 19:08

      sd7272 replied:
      I agree - these are difficult conditions for the Indian team and the weather this summer has not helped - a series draw would be a result for them. This is the test to win as again back north for the final one which they can’t win.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:41

    Chris Woakes - HE does make things happen!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:59

    This is a plea to the England selector. Please do not drop Woakes from the next Test. I know it is obvious but they do normally do this to him.

    • Reply posted by Steve macauley, today at 19:00

      Steve macauley replied:
      Get a life m8

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 18:44

    Just seen that utter moron pitch invader. Bairstow had every right to be fuming.

    • Reply posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:49

      Dr Foxtrot replied:
      You can't blame security for the odd nutter, let's hope it's not the start of a craze.

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 18:44

    Well played woakes. Should be one of the first picks. England were under par with the bat in good conditions. They may pay for ot tomorrow and at some point the pitch will turn. A chase of 250 will be incredibly difficult

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Now if only Woakes could play like this overseas then we could have another Flintoff

  • Comment posted by bear necessity, today at 19:01

    Why would England ever even think about leaving Chris Woakes out of the side?

    • Reply posted by Roy_72, today at 19:13

      Roy_72 replied:
      Well India left out Ashwin so we were just being sporting.

  • Comment posted by gjwoody84, today at 18:45

    Well played Pope, Ali and Woakes. I have been critical of Pope but he stood up today. India showed their class this evening, let’s hope there is a bit of cloud cover tomorrow and we can get early breakthroughs

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 18:46

      TODS replied:
      Ali through his wicket away

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 18:44

    England are short by 75 to 100 runs. It looks like some of India’s batting stars are eyeing this one up. Need very early wickets tomorrow whilst they are still in napping mode!

    • Reply posted by sd7272, today at 19:05

      sd7272 replied:
      Missing the Root runs!

  • Comment posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 19:06

    All I see is two very average batting teams kept in games by their bowlers.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:10

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Or two excellent bowling attacks let down consistently by the batsmen.

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:45

    With England batting last and assuming Kohli must be due a big score by now, I say India are slight favourites. Some of the England drops and dismissals were really ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 19:15

      Simba replied:
      So you are basing your favourites tag on the fact that one of the opposition is out of form and therefore will surely get runs?? Right. Ok then.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:58

    Another great day of Test Cricket. ECB try to do the long format down but it still keeps delivering. India due to bat well tomorrow and England won't want to chase more that 150. Anybodys game.

    • Reply posted by Steve macauley, today at 19:01

      Steve macauley replied:
      Pitch is getting flatter and flatter get on the draw I just got 12/1 for a monkey

  • Comment posted by TODS, today at 18:44

    England cruising until moeen ali gave his wicket away playing an awful and totally uncalled for limited overs hoof.

    Madness.

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 18:41

    If England don;t take early wickets in the morning I see them as being very much on the backfoot possibly looking at a target of over 200.

    May well finish up rueing those dropped catches.

  • Comment posted by cptJay, today at 18:39

    Good day of cricket. India back in it by a whisker.. pitch looks flat. If Rohit and KL can put up a good hour of batting tomorrow.. it gives India a great chance to stick England up on the wall. Well played Ollie Pope and Woakes and well done Rohit and KL.

    • Reply posted by Shieldgirl, today at 19:10

      Shieldgirl replied:
      Ollie Pope gave it away. An Aussie wouldn't have done that.

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 19:21

    That Jarvo bloke needs to do one.

    Kind of funny the first time, he’s had his 10 seconds of fame, now he’s just being a pest.

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 19:24

      boating-voter replied:
      Totally agree.

      Life ban from all cricket grounds. That would work.

  • Comment posted by Anna, today at 19:20

    So good to see Woakes back again - for his cricket, and because well he's rather pleasing on the eye..
    Great Test Match.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 19:23

      duncan brownley replied:
      Easy Tiger 😉.

      Yes good to see him back with bat and ball and be needing another good day with the ball tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:19

    Chris Woakes once again proving that he should be amongst the first names on the team sheet.
    As for India, no Ashwin is beyond baffling. I can only think that they just don't want anyone who has no facial hair in the side, let alone the number 2 Test bowler in the world.

  • Comment posted by Roy_72, today at 19:11

    England done very well recalling an all rounder, India’s might take hint.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:14

      Duncanb23 replied:
      As far as Kohli is concerned, Jadeja is the allrounder. It makes no sense to me either, but let's not interrupt the great man while he's making an obvious mistake.

