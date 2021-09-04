Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eddie Byrom has played 31 first-class matches with a batting average of 27

LV= County Championship: Durham v Glamorgan Venue : Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street Date : Sunday 5 September Time :10:30 BST Coverage : Commentary and report on BBC Sport website & app; reports on BBC Radio Newcastle & BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan look set to give a debut to new signing Eddie Byrom in a reshuffled top order away to Durham.

Nick Selman could also play his first Championship game since April, while Billy Root misses out.

The changes come after Glamorgan lost their first six wickets for just 57 and 29 as they were twice bowled out cheaply by Essex.

Durham play their first Division Two match, after scheduled opponents Surrey were hit by Covid.

Byrom, 24, goes straight into the Glamorgan squad for Chester-le-Street after signing from Somerset.

Durham and Glamorgan met in the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge on August 20, when the Welsh side won by 58 runs.

Glamorgan welcomed back four players from the Hundred against Essex, but suffered their worst defeat of the red-ball campaign after their preparations were hit by Covid isolation rules.

"We had three players playing who only came out [of isolation] on the morning [of the game], but it is about transition from white to red [ball]. The ball behaves differently and a lot of it is about the mental side of it," coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"Nick Selman had a decent white-ball campaign and contributed to a tremendous victory in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He was in contention against Essex [before Covid isolation] and that doesn't change. It was nice to see he got runs (97) on a green wicket for the seconds against Derbyshire at Belper Meadow.

"Chris Rushworth (Durham seamer) is a great bowler, a great pro, but we have also put sides like Kent and Lancashire under the same pressure as we were under against Essex, so let's not get too down on ourselves."

The most recent Championship encounter between Durham and Glamorgan, the final match of 2019, was abandoned as a draw.

Durham (from): TBC

Glamorgan (from): Rutherford, Lloyd, Selman, Byrom, Carlson, C Cooke (capt, wk), Douthwaite, Salter, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan, Reingold, Weighell