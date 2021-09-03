Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luis Reece has hit seven first-class centuries since his debut in 2012, with a highest score of 184

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece will not play again this summer because he needs a shoulder operation.

The club say the 31-year-old has a "chronic condition" in his left shoulder, which has affected him for the last two seasons.

Reece may also require surgery on his right knee "later in the winter" and is not expected to fit to play again for "six to nine months".

He has scored 6,385 runs and taken 161 wickets in all formats of the game.

"Luis is carrying two or three injuries at the moment and he needs to get some work done on them," said external-link head of cricket Dave Houghton.

"Our medical team are telling us it will take between six and nine months to recover, so we've taken the decision to let him get it done (shoulder surgery) straight away, hopefully in the next week, so we should have him fit to play early next season."

Reece only averages 13.58 with the bat in this summer's County Championship, compared to his career average of 31.28

He did not play in the 50-over One-Day Cup but did hit four half centuries in the T20 Blast.

A club statement said: "After an early season injection gave temporary relief to his symptoms, a second injection has not had a similar effect."

Derbyshire have been badly affected by injuries to several players this summer, including batsman Wayne Madsen, who has not played since June.

They have signed 22-year-old pace bowler Ed Moulton on loan from Lancashire for the rest of the season.