Glamorgan have signed batsman Ed Byrom from Somerset on a two-year contract, with an immediate move on loan.

Left-hander Byrom, 24, could make his Glamorgan debut in the Championship match away to Durham on Sunday 5 September.

He hit the headlines with a century in the Bob Willis Trophy final against Essex at Lord's in September 2020.

Zimbabwe-born Byrom has played 31 first-class matches with a batting average of 27.

He moved from Harare to Taunton in 2015 to finish his education, playing in the UK courtesy of an Irish passport, and has spoken of his ambition to play for England.

He worked under Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard, formerly Somerset's director of cricket, during his early years in the UK.

"It's really exciting to join Glamorgan and start a new chapter in my career," said Byrom.

"This move will give me the chance to link up again with Matt Maynard, who I get on really well with."

Byrom has opened the batting in Championship cricket but has mainly batted in the middle order in limited-overs cricket, with one T20 Blast fifty to his credit.

He was picked for Manchester Originals in the Hundred franchise tournament in 2020, but missed out when it was delayed by a year because of Covid-19.

Glamorgan have used all-rounder David Lloyd, Nick Selman, Joe Cooke, and New Zealander Hamish Rutherford as their openers in 2021, with Selman performing strongly in the One-Day Cup to push his case for a new contract.

Maynard has also previously identified the need for a hard-hitting middle-order batsman for the T20 Blast for 2022.