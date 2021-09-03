Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Patterson-White bowling against Warwickshire in the County Championship in April

All-rounder Liam Patterson-White has signed a new three-year contract with Nottinghamshire until the end of 2024.

The 22-year-old middle-order batsman and left-arm spinner has progressed through the club's academy and made his first-team debut in 2019.

He scored his maiden first-class century in the victory over Somerset in the County Championship this week.

Patterson-White has so far passed 50 four times for Notts with the bat and has taken 50 wickets in all formats.

"Having been in the Nottinghamshire system since I was a boy, it means so much to me that I'm now representing my county in first-team cricket and contributing to winning performances," said Patterson-White. external-link

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores added: "The beauty of having a player like Liam as a frontline spinner who also performs as an accomplished batsman is that he balances our side.

"He's risen to the challenge of being our lead slow bowler in red ball cricket, often in conditions not in his favour, and his century at Taunton showcased his batting capabilities at their finest."