Chris Woakes said his 4-55 was "well worth the wait" as he returned to the England Test side against India after more than a year out.

The all-rounder had not played a Test since August 2020 through a combination of injury, being rested and isolation.

Woakes helped bowl India out for 191 before England reached 53-3 on day one of the fourth Test at the Kia Oval.

"I loved it. It was great to be back in the whites. It feels like it's been a long time coming," he said.

"I'd have snapped your hands off for 4-55 at the start of the day."

Woakes' superb home summer last year included a match-winning performance in the first Test against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford.

However, he missed 11 consecutive Tests following the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

He travelled to South Africa, Sri Lanka and India with England over the winter without playing a game in limited-overs or Test cricket.

He was adjudged as a close contact of Moeen Ali, who contracted Covid-19 in Sri Lanka, so spent time in isolation, then was either not selected or rested for the remaining Tests of the winter.

Woakes was also rested for the two-Test series against New Zealand at the start of England's home summer, and suffered a freak heel injury slipping down the stairs at home to miss the first three Tests of the India series.

"I've been desperate to play cricket again," he said.

"It's been up and down. I've been in Test squads in the winter, then didn't get the nod. I've been caught up in a few isolation incidents, then this summer picked up a niggle.

"It was well worth the wait to get out there today and be back bowling for England."

Woakes' wickets, along with Ollie Robinson's 3-38, helped England bowl India out in just over two sessions after the tourists won the toss.

England captain Joe Root has said Woakes endured a "nightmare" year, but Woakes said: "There are people that have a lot worse 18 months than I've had.

"In terms of me not capitalising on last year, to then not play as much cricket as I have, feels like I've missed out.

"At the same time, I'm always grateful to be in the side and show what I can do."

England found themselves 6-2 in their reply, then lost Root late in the day to close on 53-3, 138 runs behind.

"We still feel like we can bat well tomorrow, hopefully get a good lead and put the pressure back on them," said Woakes.

"Tomorrow is going to be a big day for us. I'd like to think we're on top."