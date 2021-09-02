England v India: Joe Root wicket leaves Kia Oval Test poised

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at the Kia Oval

First LV= Insurance Test, the Kia Oval (day one of five)
India 191: Thakur 57, Kohli 50, Woakes 4-55, Robinson 3-38
England 53-3
England trail by 138 runs
England lost the key wicket of Joe Root late on a dramatic first day to leave the fourth Test with India finely balanced at the Kia Oval.

Root was bowled by Umesh Yadav for 21 to leave the hosts 53-3 after they had bowled India out for 191.

Opting to bowl on winning the toss, England exploited the assistance on offer, Chris Woakes taking 4-55 in his first Test in more than a year and Ollie Robinson continuing a super start to his international career with 3-38.

Despite 50 from captain Virat Kohli, India found themselves 127-7, only for Shardul Thakur to crash a 31-ball half-century, the fastest in Test cricket in England.

India lost their last three wickets in four balls, then reduced England to 6-2 - Rory Burns fell for five and Haseeb Hameed nought, both to Jasprit Bumrah.

Root and Dawid Malan looked to have weathered the storm, only for Umesh to trim the bails and send captain Root on his way for 21.

It left nightwatchman Craig Overton to see England to the close alongside Malan, who is unbeaten on 26.

Chaotic day mirrors fluctuating series

This has been a fluctuating series, the nature of which was reflected on a chaotic and, at times, bizarre opening day.

India once again ignored the 413 Test wickets of Ravichandran Ashwin and promoted Ravindra Jadeja to number five in the batting order.

Even though England worked their way through the India batting, they still dropped four catches and were flayed by Thakur.

When Burns played on to his own stumps and Hameed loosely edged a cut in the same over, there was a real danger of India wreaking havoc in the final hour.

As ever, Root was a reassuring presence, and the 46 he added with Malan looked to have England in control.

Umesh, though, hurried a nip-backer between the captain's bat and pad, giving India an opening to exploit on Friday morning.

Woakes' dependable return

Woakes was England's player of the year in 2020, yet went more than 12 months without playing a Test through a combination of injury, being rested and being forced to isolate.

Despite having little match practice, he made a typically seamless return, in place of the omitted Sam Curran. On top of his four wickets he had two catches dropped and an lbw decision against Ajinkya Rahane overturned.

Woakes struck with only his sixth delivery, finding extra bounce to take Rohit Sharma's edge. Jadeja poked to first slip and Rishabh Pant carelessly slapped to mid-off before Woakes ended the Thakur assault by earning an lbw on review.

There were times when England were not at their absolute best - James Anderson started off expensively and Robinson was occasionally down on pace - but they were still good enough to torment the vulnerable India batting.

Only when Thakur got going did England lose control, yet his downfall was the signal for the final three wickets to fall for one run.

After Thakur fell to Woakes, Bumrah was run out without facing by Burns' direct hit after Overton dropped Umesh, well Jonny Bairstow, back behind the stumps, took a fine one-handed catch to hold Mohammed Siraj and give Robinson his third wicket.

Thakur reverses momentum

While the rest of India's top order showed little aptitude for repelling the England attack in helpful conditions, captain Kohli batted with control and class.

Shuffling across his stumps, he played wonderful off-drives, surviving being dropped by first slip Root off Woakes on 22.

Still, when Kohli turned the face of the bat on Robinson to be caught behind, it confirmed that a wait for a Test hundred stretching back to November 2019 will continue, with Ajinkya Rahane and Pant following soon after.

Enter Thakur, who was preferred to Ashwin, to defiantly reverse the momentum with some wild swiping and clean hitting.

Overton was lofted over long-off for six, Woakes suffered the same fate from a hack to cow corner and Robinson was crunched over deep square leg.

Thakur was dropped by Bairstow when he followed a Robinson short ball on 43, going on to complete the second-fastest half-century by an India batsman in Test cricket. His fifty stand with Umesh came up in only 6.4 overs.

Even though Thakur's departure was the beginning of the end of India's innings, they carried the fight into their bowling, claiming the trio of wickets that leave the match in the balance.

'The game's in the balance' - what they said

England all-rounder Chris Woakes on BBC Test Match Special: "I'd have snapped your hands off for 4-55 at the start of the day.

"Fair play to Shardul - he got after us a bit and played some good shots - but to bowl a team out for 190 on day one is a really good effort."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "It's been a very good day for bowling, but it's been a poor day for the craftmanship of Test match batting.

"You can't tell me, with the talent in these two sides, that someone shouldn't be getting a big score on that pitch. I'm trying to give them all the excuses in the world, but I can't.

"At tea time, I thought India were completely out of this Test match. Well, they've won that last session with Thakur's innings and those three wickets. The game's in the balance."

  • Comment posted by ablebadger, today at 19:04

    Bloody Brexit.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:04

    Hameed will struggle against world class fast bowling due to his slight frame and his tendency to go on the back foot and defend rather than put the bowlers under pressure. Does need a few more Tests though, would be pointless to drop him after 2 Tests

  • Comment posted by Mani, today at 19:03

    Eng batting won't cross even 100 Runs against their own bowling. these bowlers are tailor made Eng conditions and very skilled to exploit the conditions.. no point blaming Ind batting.. they did very well.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:02

    Root just can't grow up - nearly 31now

    He thinks he too talented to respect the game of cricket

    Believe me he is the most talented England batsman I've ever seen my 50 years

    But if you don't respect the game it bites you and hard

    When there are 10 minutes to the end of the 1st day of a test match you block and wait for tomorrow

    Great ball but a decent forward defensive doesn't get you out

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 19:02

    very clear that england's one match win has gone to their heads...the TMS box are fanboys one minute ..doom and gloom the next..it's an embarrassing listen these days.

  • Comment posted by MP, today at 19:02

    Poor wicket doctored for the home side, no better than what happened in Ahmedabad with a wicket prepared for India's spinners. It hasn't rained for weeks and yet the wicket was damp and green. So another test which will be completed in 3 days and poor advert for those banging on about test cricket being the pinnacle of the sport- so much for me buying tickets for the fifth day.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 19:01

    With Root gone England will stutter to 250 all out! They need a couple of 50s from 2 batsmen!

  • Comment posted by Daviel, today at 19:01

    Once again England let India off the hook, at 129-7 bowlers let tailenders wade into them, whilst Root stood bewildered. Add another disappointed opening batting display and India are right back-in the game. We now have to rely on Milan to guide us through to at least a 50 run lead. Anything else will see India take complete control, and go on to win the series.

  • Comment posted by gjwoody84, today at 19:01

    Jake Libby 125 not out today, 4th FC hundred of season and averages 68 this season. Does playing for Worcestershire count against him?

  • Comment posted by cptJay, today at 19:00

    As an Indian supporter, I think it's time Kohli is removed from the captaincy and a couple of players (Pujara, Rahane) are dropped with immediacy. Rishabh Pant is NOT good for English conditions.. can't blame him much cause that's all he's capable of from a batting style POV. Can't believe champion Ashwin is warming the bench. Enough is enough.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 18:59

    That's a major blow losing Root late in the day. I doubt we'll get much of a 1st innings lead now. Nice to see Chris Woakes back taking wickets, he's much better than Sam Curran. We need Malan and Bairstow to get centuries if possible.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 19:03

      duncan brownley replied:
      We had Woakes and Wood out so Sam came in and filled the gap.

      Yes be nice for the lads to have good knocks with the Bat to show they can do it.

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 18:58

    Sorry Hameed is not a test batsman yet. He either plays well for a short period then just goes into his shell and doesn't attempt to score and is inevitable dismissed or (more often) he is out for lest than 10. That was the pattern for him an Lancs. I did say this before he was picked. Hope he proves me wrong in the second innings.

    • Reply posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 19:00

      Corridorofuncertainty replied:
      Couldn’t agree more, he struggles to rotate the strike, doesn’t use his crease enough. Looks very vulnerable early on

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:57

    Apologies for my Woakes enthusiasm but I have waited a whole year for this day.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:59

      duncan brownley replied:
      Never of guessed 🤩

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:57

    So good to see Chris Woakes back. This Test is delicately poised. I hope our middle order were watching Thakur bat.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 18:57

    This series just keeps delivering. What an rollercoaster of a day for both teams it's 50/50 now. Pant is SO overrated by the Indian commentators though I think he's selfish & childish in his approach to be frank. Love Aggers & Tuffers on the radio they're proper funny together.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 18:56

    Unbelievable that arrogant Kohli keeps on sticking with his line-up of failing batsmen & still leaves Ashwin out - the No 2 ranked Test bowler. England love these Indian team selection blunders as they would much rather face Jadeja than Ashwin - as borne out by the fact that Jadeja has got just two wickets this series @ 93 & his overall bowling average in England is not much better @ 48!

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 19:00

      duncan brownley replied:
      Am surprised and thought he would get a run out must be some method of madness on the selection.

  • Comment posted by WJB, today at 18:55

    Was listening to people saying oh we'll have this won in 3 days ??? Without Root do you think England can bat ??

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:54

    It should also be noted that Woakes, apart from 4 wickets, had two dropped off of him and a LBW review overturned. And all of that in his first Test in a year. What a genius.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:53

    Stuart Broad, you can plan your winter holidays, you are not needed in Australia.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:00

      LionelRhodes replied:
      But isn't he better then Anderson in Aus?? Anderson is too slow for Australian wickets and he'll tire quickly in hot conditions there.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:53

    Root can’t carry the team forever. Time for some of the other test seniors to step up.

