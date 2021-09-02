Dom Sibley has hit five half-centuries in 2021 - three for England and two for Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four): Warwickshire 371: Benjamin 127, Hain 118 and 239-6 dec: Sibley 57, Hain 48, Benjamin 42 Lancashire 341: Bohannon 170, Vilas 67; Norwell 6-57 Lancashire (12 pts) drew with Warwickshire (12 pts) Scorecard

England's discarded opener Dom Sibley hit only his third fifty in his past 22 first-class innings as Warwickshire batted out a draw with Lancashire on a dull final day at Old Trafford.

Neither side tried to force a victory as both settled for a draw that leaves the Bears in top spot in Division One and Lancs in second.

After resuming on 52-1, the Bears took up 81 overs to move on to 239-6.

First-innings centurions Sam Hain and Chris Benjamin made runs.

Hain finished on 48, to add to his 118 in the first dig, while Benjamin's 42 gave him an individual match haul of 169 on his County Championship debut - even though it brought to an end his run of 50-plus scores in a Bears shirt.

In only four innings for the Bears, one in the T20 Blast, one in the One-Day Cup and now two in red-ball cricket, the South African discovery from Durham University has now had consecutive knocks of 60 not out, 50, 127 and 42.

England limited-overs spinner Matt Parkinson finished with 4-94, taking his wickets tally to seven for the match and 31 for the season.

After accruing 21 points to carry over from their group games earlier in the season, the Bears lead the table on 33 points - clear of second-placed Lancashire (28.5) and three-day Wednesday winners Nottinghamshire (28).

Both sides now face a quick three-day turnaround.

The Bears are at home to Hampshire on Sunday, when the Red Rose travel to Trent Bridge to face Nottinghamshire.

Lancashire coach Glen Chapple:

"It was a very unresponsive surface at the back end of the season when the square has been hammered and we just weren't able to get enough pace back into it, which is understandable. It's very difficult to force a result on a surface like that.

"If Warwickshire had been a bit more adventurous they might have been able to set us a challenging target but it's the start of a new, short division so perhaps it's understandable.

"It was a good effort from Matt Parkinson. He just wants to bowl and keep getting better. It was turning but they were determined to see him off. A couple of early wickets would have meant the pressure was on.

"Josh Bohannon's innings was fantastic. He is a hell of a player. His red-ball career is going from strength to strength. He has a great technique and he's able to put the bad balls away. He is prepared to build an innings and bat time. He has all the attributes."

Warwickshire first-team coach Mark Robinson:

"We would've liked to have been a bit more proactive and get at least one more batting bonus point, but it was a very hard game in which to force the pace.

"Chris Benjamin showed all the potential and composure he has got in scoring a magnificent hundred. What a debut. He is a great find for Warwickshire and will hopefully do us proud for many years to come.

"Dom Sibley has been magnificent. I have had a lot of England players in my career come back having been left out of international cricket and they have been in a hard, difficult place and sometimes it affects how they are with you.

"Everyone's dream is to play for England and when it is taken away from you it is hard to get past. Dom was under a lot of scrutiny - a lot of it was unfair but that is the reality of international sport. He has been brilliant for us in this game and he was great on the pitch."