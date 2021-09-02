Last updated on .From the section Counties

Mason Crane batted for a total of 197 balls for his 28

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four): Yorkshire 243 & 312-6 dec: Ballance 101*, Kohler-Cadmore 89, Hill 55; Barker 2-39 Hampshire 163 & 177-9: Weatherley 43, Vince 42, Crane 28; Thompson 4-18 Hampshire (11 pts) drew with Yorkshire (12 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire nightwatchman Mason Crane batted for more than four hours to help his side secure a nail-biting draw against Yorkshire at The Ageas Bowl.

Crane batted throughout the first two sessions as Hampshire crawled to 120-4 from their overnight 26-2.

Yorkshire took the new ball after tea and it did the trick as Crane edged Matthew Fisher to slip for 28.

Jordan Thompson got James Vince (42) to leave them 177-9 but Kyle Abbott and Brad Wheal saw out the last 7.3 overs.

Abbott and Wheal, both unable to bowl on day three because of injury, did not add a run in their stand of 45 deliveries as Yorkshire were forced to bowl two spinners because of fading light in Southampton.

Hampshire thought all their hard work might have been undone when paceman Thompson (4-18) got one to nip back in to captain Vince and he was pinned lbw.

But Thompson and fellow paceman Ben Coad then had to be removed from the attack as the gloom closed in with England spinner Dom Bess and Adam Lyth having to bowl the remaining six overs.

Crane batted for 197 balls in total, while opener Joe Weatherley (43) also frustrated Yorkshire in an innings which lasted just short of three hours.

Once Crane went after tea, the hosts lost Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus and Keith Barker cheaply, but Vince and then Hampshire's last pair saw them to safety.