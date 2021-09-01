Last updated on .From the section Counties

Josh Bohannon was out just four short of his career-best 174 against Derbyshire in 2019

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day three): Warwickshire 371: Benjamin 127, Hain 118 and 52-1: Benjamin 28* Lancashire 341: Bohannon 170, Vilas 67; Norwell 6-57 Warwickshire (4 pts) lead Lancashire (4 pts) by 82 runs Scorecard

Josh Bohannon hit a second Championship ton of the summer to help Lancashire almost match Warwickshire in their Division One meeting in Manchester.

Bohannon made 170, well backed by skipper Dane Vilas (67) and Luke Wells (45), as the hosts totalled 341.

The Bears then built on their 30-run first-innings lead to close on 52-1, of which first-innings centurion Chris Benjamin has so far made 28.

Bohannon's average is now 66.27 after taking his red-ball run tally to 720.

Warwickshire's star performer with the ball was paceman Liam Norwell, who took 6-57, including the first five wickets, backed by the accurate spin of England's Danny Briggs.

After Wells was bowled by Norwell to end his second-wicket partnership of 109 with Bohannon, Vilas then came in to add a further 129 for the third wicket.

But from 244-2, the Red Rose lost their last eight wickets for just 97, starting with Vilas, caught at second slip by Rob Yates off Norwell.

Liam Livingstone was the only other batsman to reach double figures, with 12, as no one could keep Bohannon company until he himself was ninth out.

England hopeful Saqib Mahmood then maintained his first-innings form when he clean bowled Yates before dropped England opener Dom Sibley, who made 17 off 54 balls, and Benjamin helped to get through a tricky period of 19 overs without any further loss.