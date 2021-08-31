Josh Bohannon is Lancashire's leading Championship run scorer this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Warwickshire 371: Benjamin 127, Hain 118; Mahmood 4-77, Bailey 3-53, Parkinson 3-96 Lancashire 100-1: Bohannon 59*, Wells 35* Lancashire (1 pt) trail Warwickshire (2 pts) by 271 runs Scorecard

Josh Bohannon went past 600 County Championship runs for the summer at Old Trafford as he hit his sixth 50-plus score to help dogged Lancashire reply to Warwickshire's 371 all out.

After resuming on 259-3, the Bears lost their last seven wickets for 112 as paceman Saqib Mahmood ended with 4-77.

But the visitors then kept things tight when they bowled, limiting Lancashire to just 100-1 from 44 overs.

Bohannon ended the day on 59, well supported by Luke Wells, who is on 35.

Sam Hain, one of the Bears' two first-day centurions, added just five to his overnight score, before being trapped leg before wicket by Bailey for 118.

Aside from Chris Benjamin's 127 on day one, the next highest Warwickshire scorer was Matt Lamb with 36.

Warwickshire (21) and Lancashire (16.5) went into this first of their four Division One matches with two of the three highest points carry-overs from the opening Championship rounds earlier in the season.

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood:

"We have had some pretty flat pitches here but this is the flattest of the lot. After a tough first day we stuck at it brilliantly this morning and, from the position they were in, to react like we did, it's an amazing fightback.

"To get in the England Test side is hard work. If I'd made it would have been great. Hopefully there'll be another chance.

"It's crazy how things work. Initially I wasn't in any of the squads but I got my opportunity through the squad isolating, put in some performances and before you know it you're in the frame again.

"I knew that Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were back fit again this week so I knew it was going to be hard. Last week I was close to playing but they went with Craig Overton in the end and the way he performed was pretty good."

Warwickshire centurion Sam Hain told BBC CWR:

"After winning the toss and batting you know the pitch is going to get worse as the game goes on, so we would have taken that total.

"Lancashire bowled well and dried us up and got their rewards but, as long as we are controlling the run rate, Lancashire are going nowhere and the game will stagnate and we'll be happy with that.

"I've been knocking on the door with the red ball for a while and not putting too much pressure on myself to convert and setting small targets, so I'm pretty happy with a century - hopefully the next one is not too far around the corner."