Josh Bohannon is Lancashire's leading Championship run scorer this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Warwickshire 371: Benjamin 127, Hain 118; Mahmood 4-77, Bailey 3-53, Parkinson 3-96 Lancashire 100-1: Bohannon 59*, Wells 35* Lancashire (1 pt) trail Warwickshire (2 pts) by 271 runs Scorecard

Josh Bohannon went past 600 County Championship runs for the summer at Old Trafford as he hit his sixth 50-plus score to help dogged Lancashire reply to Warwickshire's 371 all out.

After resuming on 259-3, the Bears lost their last seven wickets for 112 as paceman Saqib Mahmood ended with 4-77.

But the visitors then kept things tight when they bowled, limiting Lancashire to just 100-1 from 44 overs.

Bohannon ended the day on 59, well supported by Luke Wells, who is on 35.

Sam Hain, one of the Bears' two first-day centurions, added just five to his overnight score, before being trapped leg before wicket by Bailey for 118.

Aside from Chris Benjamin's 127 on day one, the next highest Warwickshire scorer was Matt Lamb with 36.

Warwickshire (21) and Lancashire (16.5) went into this first of their four Division One matches with two of the three highest points carry-overs from the opening Championship rounds earlier in the season.

More to follow.