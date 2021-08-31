Last updated on .From the section Counties

Essex seam bowler Shane Snater (centre) hit 48 as well as having so far taken seven wickets in the match

Glamorgan averted the threat of a two-day defeat against Essex in Cardiff but the visitors are still in a strong position going into the third day.

After Nick Browne made 102, backed by 48 from Shane Snater, to help Essex total 320, a first-innings lead of 186, Sam Cook and Jamie Porter each took two wickets as Glamorgan collapsed to 29-6, facing an innings defeat.

But Chris Cooke hit an unbeaten 39, well supported by Andrew Salter on 11.

Reigning county and Bob Willis Trophy champions Essex, keen to avenge their One-Day Cup semi-final defeat by Glamorgan, are still strong favourites to wrap up victory in the first of their four Division Two matches.

On another day affected by gloomy light in the County Championship, with Covid-hit Durham and Surrey sitting this one out, the other Division Two game between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire was cut short at Bristol.

But Northants ended it well on top after reaching 327 in their first innings before reducing their hosts to 90-6.

Adam Rossington top scored for the visitors with 94 after extending his sixth-wicket stand with Harry Gouldstone (43) to 134.

Ben Sanderson and Luke Procter then each took three wickets to leave the hosts still trailing by 237 runs with just four wickets left.

Division Three

Darren Stevens followed his first-innings duck with the 117th half-century of his career

Kent, still looking for their first Championship win of the season, ended day three in a strong position as an unbeaten half-century against his old county from 45-year-old Darren Stevens bolstered their lead against Leicestershire.

Matt Milnes and Grant Stewart each took three wickets as the Foxes, 66-5 overnight, were bowled out for 109, to trail by 123 on first innings.

After a 49-run opening stand between England's Zak Crawley (26) and Jordan Cox (38), the ageless Stevens then finished the day on 55 as Kent closed with a 333-run lead on 210-9.

Worcestershire are struggling to earn a first-innings lead on 186-7 against the Sussex youngsters after another day shortened by bad light at New Road.

After beginning the day on 254-9, Jack Carson added just another six more to his career-best score to finish on 87 when he went for a drive down the ground and was bowled to give Joe Leach his first five wicket haul for two years.

But the Pears then buckled when 19-year-old paceman Joe Sarro struck in successive overs as three wickets fell for three runs in the space of 14 balls.

That included Ben Cox, who after a month spent unused in The Hundred, went for a fourth-ball duck on his first bat in 49 days.

In front of watching England head scout James Taylor, 17-year-old Dan Ibrahim also impressed with the wickets of Worcestershire top scorer Jack Haynes (47) and veteran opener Daryl Mitchell.

Derbyshire ended day two at Lord's still trailing Middlesex by 81 runs with one wicket remaining.

Fast bowler Ethan Bamber claimed four wickets for the first time this season as Middlesex got the upper hand.

He took 4-37, while skipper Tim Murtagh claimed figures of 4-60 as they reduced the visitors to 201-9.

Leus du Plooy hit a stylish 90, only his second half-century of the summer for Derbyshire.

That was after Robbie White had earlier gone on to add a further 19 to his overnight century to make 120 out of the Middlesex total of 282.

Day Two Scoreboards

Division Two

Cardiff: Glamorgan 134 (Snater 6-39, Harmer 3-46) and 71-6 (Cooke 39*), Essex 320 (Browne 102, Pepper 63, Snater 48; Reingold 3-15, Carey 3-56).

Bristol: Northants 327 (Rossington 94, Gay 44, Gouldstone 43; Price 4-72), Gloucestershire 90-6 (Procter 3-13, Sanderson 3-22).

Division Three

New Road: Sussex 264 (Carson 87, Orr 52, Leach 5-68), Worcestershire 186-7 (Haynes 47).

Lord's: Middlesex 282 (White 120, Andersson 53, Conners 3-65), Derbyshire 201-9 (Du Plooy 90).

Leicester: Kent 232 (Leaning 75*, Crawley 50; Parkinson 4-68, Wright 3-59) and 210-9, Leicestershire (Logan 3-8, Stewart 3-20, Milnes 3-24).