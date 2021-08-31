Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steyn was named as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2008

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from cricket after an 18-year career.

Announcing his decision on social media, the 38-year-old said he felt "bitter sweet but grateful".

Steyn, often considered one of the best bowlers of his generation, made his Test debut in 2004 on home soil against England.

Formerly ranked as the world's leading Test bowler, he took 439 wickets across his 93 Tests.

Thanking family, fans and team-mates, he said: "It's been an incredible journey together.

"It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood.

"There are too many stories to tell. Too many faces to thank."

Steyn's bowling stats 439 wickets in 93 Tests at 22.95 196 wickets in 125 ODIs 64 wickets in 47 international T20s Best Test innings: 7-51 (v India 2010) 26 five-wicket innings in Tests 5 10-wicket matches

Steyn played his final Test against Sri Lanka in 2019 before announcing his retirement from the five-day format in August that year to focus on limited-overs cricket.

He played for four County Championship sides - Essex, Warwickshire, Glamorgan and Hampshire - and in 2020, joined Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League.

Steyn was named ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year and Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World in 2013 and was number one bowler in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014.