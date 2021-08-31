Dale Steyn: South Africa fast bowler retires from cricket

Dale Steyn
Steyn was named as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2008

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from cricket after an 18-year career.

Announcing his decision on social media, the 38-year-old said he felt "bitter sweet but grateful".

Steyn, often considered one of the best bowlers of his generation, made his Test debut in 2004 on home soil against England.

Formerly ranked as the world's leading Test bowler, he took 439 wickets across his 93 Tests.

Thanking family, fans and team-mates, he said: "It's been an incredible journey together.

"It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood.

"There are too many stories to tell. Too many faces to thank."

Steyn played his final Test against Sri Lanka in 2019 before announcing his retirement from the five-day format in August that year to focus on limited-overs cricket.

He played for four County Championship sides - Essex, Warwickshire, Glamorgan and Hampshire - and in 2020, joined Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League.

Steyn was named ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year and Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World in 2013 and was number one bowler in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014.

  • Comment posted by M RIZWAN , today at 14:05

    Superb Steyn...
    Fast
    Intemidating
    Gr8 records
    Wonderful arm action
    Very serious in business
    Love from the world of cricket

  • Comment posted by Salty21, today at 14:02

    Just a brilliant bowler and always exciting to watch. I loved Dale's aggression and heart he showed as a bowler, he just put 100% in all the time. I hope he goes on to maybe help some future cricketers with his experience and skill. Well played Dale Steyn, and happy retirement!

  • Comment posted by PaulC, today at 13:59

    Absolute quality particularly in Tests where he frequently gave match winning performances. A retirement well earned.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 13:49

    One of the SA greats of the fast bowling game. Steyn missed out on the big bucks being from SA but a top competitor and 'character'. No doubt we'll see him in a 'commentary box near you' in the future.

  • Comment posted by Pro bono publico, today at 13:42

    439 wickets @ 22.95 says it all really.

  • Comment posted by Mike in Woodford, today at 13:39

    Best of the best of the best.

  • Comment posted by Perry Taine, today at 13:35

    Simply South Africa's greatest ever bowler.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 13:27

    Steyn - tasty

    One of the few bowlers to adapt to all balls and all formats apparently with ease

    There is quite a lot going on in that head - he might just be a fantastic bowling coach

    Remember him getting pasted as a newby all over the place - didn't last long - ought to be in the same breaths as Hadlee and McGrath if it weren't for injury which limited his playing time

  • Comment posted by big ripper, today at 13:08

    Great bowler. Better than Sir Jimmy A IMHO, just not played as many games

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 13:19

      JOHN11 replied:
      Dale has himself said that Jimmy is a fine bowler that he respects a lot. (Fun Fact Jimmy played in Dale's debut series in 2004/5 in South Africa).

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 13:07

    Probably the second best quick ever behind Mcgrath. If he'd had played as many games and kept fitness like Jimmy did he'd be streets ahead, bowling in tougher conditions at home too. What a champion bowler.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 13:13

      JOHN11 replied:
      Up there with DK Lillee and Malcolm Marshall too

  • Comment posted by JOHN11, today at 13:05

    On his day he was a truly unplayable fast swing bowler, deadly accurate and brilliant to watch. He wasn't a bad lower order batsman too. If I were South African cricket management I'd snap him up to be bowling coach for the National side before any others come his way!!

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 13:14

      duncan brownley replied:
      Sure he has been touted for it or been plotting his retirement and hopefully be wanting to put back into the Sport he has enjoyed and suffered too as a Mentor in many ways.

      Yes definitely a superb player with ball and as you say handy with the willow too.

  • Comment posted by Poch Boy, today at 13:03

    Top bowler. Deserves a proper article. He could do it anywhere in the world

    • Reply posted by Bruce C, today at 13:11

      Bruce C replied:
      This is a proper article for the BBC these days. Purely fact based and a couple of quotes off social media. It means that the BBC avoid controversy which is the main aim.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 13:03

    One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time.

    Happy retirement, Dale. 430 wickets at an unbelievable strike rate and average. Dominated in all conditions like very few before him.

