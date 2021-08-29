Scotland reach Women's T20 World Cup global qualifier after winning European event

Scotland topped the Women's T20 World Cup European qualifier after a thumping seven-wicket victory over France with 106 balls to spare.

The Scots made it four wins from four in Spain, bowling France out for just 24 and reaching 25-3 in the third over.

Scotland progress to the global qualifier next year, with both finalists in that tournament going through to the main event.

South Africa will stage the 10-team T20 World Cup in February 2023.

The hosts will be joined by the seven highest ranked sides as of November.

Scotland will be up against the winners from yet-to-be-played qualifiers in Africa, the Americas, Asia and East-Asia-Pacific for one of the two remaining spots.

Megan McColl was Scotland's standout bowler against France, who lost all of their matches, taking five wickets and conceding a mere three runs from her four overs.

McColl also hit a four with her only shot to tie the scores before a wide settled a one-sided contest.

