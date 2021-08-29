Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A dejected Tadiwanashe Marumani walks off as Ireland celebrate taking his wicket in the second T20

Second Twenty20 international, Clontarf Zimbabwe 152-5 (20 overs): Shumba 46*, Burl 37*; Getkate 3-20 Ireland: 153-3 (18.3 overs): O'Brien 60, Stirling 37; Burl 2-24 Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets at Clontarf to leave the Twenty20 series 1-1 with three games remaining.

The tourists were struggling on 64-5 before Milton Shumba (46) and Ryan Burl (33) put on an unbeaten partnership of 88 as they finished on 152-5.

Shane Getkate took 3-20 before Irish openers Kevin O'Brien (60) and Paul Stirling (37) laid the foundation for the victory with nine balls to spare.

George Dockrell hit an unbeaten 33 to take Ireland over the line.

Zimbabwe clinched victory by three runs in Friday's opener at the Dublin ground but they fell to defeat two days later.

Wesley Madhevere (21) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (11) put on 35 for the opening stand before five wickets fell for just 19 runs.

Shumba and Burl came to the rescue and set a competitive target for the Irish to chase.

Ireland were 59-0 when Stirling was dismissed and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (five) fell early before O'Brien's excellent knock of 60 in 41 balls came to an end with the score 129-3.

Dockrell and Harry Tector (five) saw the Irish home while all-rounder Burl was the best of the Zimbabwe bowlers with 2-24.

The sides now move to Bready with the first of three games at the north-west venue on Wednesday.

T20I series:

1 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 3rd T20I (Bready, 15:00 BST)

2 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 4th T20I (Bready, 15:00 BST)

4 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 5th T20I (Bready, 15:00 BST)

World Cup Super League series:

8 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 1st ODI (Stormont, start 10.30 BST)

10 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 2nd ODI (Stormont, 10.30 BST)

13 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 3rd ODI (Stormont, 10.30 BST)