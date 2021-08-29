Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Travis Head scored four half-centuries in his eight 50-over matches for Sussex this season

Australia batsman Travis Head has left Sussex early in order to return home.

The 27-year-old has played 19 Tests for Australia, but scored just 183 runs in 11 County Championship innings this season for Sussex.

He also played nine T20 games and eight 50-over matches for the club.

He is leaving early in order to comply with Australia's Covid-19 quarantine rules and be ready for the start of the Australia domestic season where he will play for South Australia.

Head initially agreed to join Sussex for the 2020 season but deferred by a year due to the pandemic.

He will miss the final four games of the season which see Sussex take on Worcestershire, Middlesex, Leicestershire and Derbyshire in the bottom tier of the County Championship.

"He had an outstanding 50-over competition for us, showing everyone what a talented player he is," said Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury.

"If he's available for more games next year, then we're keen to have him back."