Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Abbas played in seven County Championship games for Hampshire before going on tour with Pakistan to the West Indies

Pakistan seam bowler Mohammad Abbas will return to play for Hampshire in the County Championship.

The 31-year-old bowler had been playing in his country's tour to the West Indies where he took six wickets across their two Test matches in Jamaica.

Abbas will miss Monday's game against Yorkshire as he has to serve a period of quarantine on his return to the UK.

He will be available for Hampshire's final three games against Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire.

Abbas took 26 wickets for Hampshire earlier this season as they finished second in Group Two behind Somerset.