Durham's County Championship match against Surrey has been cancelled following an unnamed Surrey player testing positive for Covid-19.

The two sides were due to face each other at Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street from Monday.

The player and "a significant number" of other Surrey players are isolating having been deemed close contacts.

How the points will be awarded from the Division Two fixture will be confirmed at a later date by the ECB.

In a statement, it confirmed the required isolation protocols and extensive impact on Surrey's available playing squad meant the match could not go ahead.

Neither side are in contention for winning the County Championship title in this season's two-phased competition.

Durham and Surrey have been placed in the second of three divisions of six following results earlier in the season that saw them miss out on a place in the top tier.

It is not the first time this season that positive Covid-19 cases have disrupted the county schedule.

In July, Derbyshire's match against Essex had to be abandoned after the first day following a positive case in the home side.

Derbyshire had to also cancel two T20 Blast group matches the following week.

Kent were also affected in early July when they had to name a completely new team for their match against Sussex.

One of the original squad tested positive and the rest were forced to isolate after being deemed close contacts.