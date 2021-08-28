Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lamb plays her professional domestic cricket for North West Thunder

Emma Lamb has been added to the England squad for the upcoming women's Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

The North West Thunder all-rounder, 23, was in an England squad in 2016 for a series against Sri Lanka, but remains uncapped at full international level.

Uncapped pair Charlie Dean and Maia Bouchier, after their first call-ups this week, have been identified as possible Covid-19 contacts.

The Southern Vipers duo will miss at least the first game of the series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Dean and Bouchier would undergo further testing, but were ruled out of Wednesday's opening match at Chelmsford, and will rejoin the squad for the second game at Hove three days later.

Preston-born Lamb is an attacking batter and off-spin bowler. She opened the batting for Manchester Originals in The Hundred and found some impressive form late in the tournament, with scores of 32, 39 and 46 in her last four innings.

In 2020, she became one of 41 professional domestic female cricketers across the country, signing a contract with Thunder, and has impressed with bat and ball for the regional side in the Charlotte Edwards Cup - the women's domestic T20 competition - including a century against Sunrisers.