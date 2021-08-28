Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third LV= Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley (day four of five) India 78 (Anderson 3-6) & 278 (Pujara 91, Kohli 55, Robinson 5-65) England 432 (Root 121) England won by an innings and 76 runs Scorecard

England broke India's resistance to surge to victory by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley and level the series at 1-1.

Ollie Robinson expertly utilised the second new ball on the fourth morning to claim 5-65 and hasten India to 278 all out.

After India had threatened to make things difficult for England by moving to 215-2 on day three, Robinson removed both overnight batsmen.

Cheteshwar Pujara was lbw not playing a stroke for 91 before Virat Kohli, who had already overturned being given out caught behind, edged to first slip for 55.

It was the beginning of India losing their last eight wickets for 63 runs - at one stage they lost three for two - as the game was over 15 minutes before lunch.

It gave Joe Root an England record 27th Test win as captain, in front of his home crowd.

The fourth Test at The Oval begins on Thursday, with the series concluding at Old Trafford from 10 September.

Series poised after England fightback

This result leaves the series tantalisingly poised, not only in the scoreline, but because of how the fortunes of these sides have been reversed.

England were largely saved by the rain in the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, then suffered a devastating final-day defeat in the second game at Lord's.

Yet here they hustled India out for 78 after losing the toss and piled up 432 to move towards what was their first win in eight Tests.

And although India hinted towards mounting another famous Headingley comeback on Friday, it was always fanciful - no side has overturned such a large first-innings deficit to win a Test.

All of England's selection decisions were correct. Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan made runs, while Craig Overton impressed with the ball. The hosts may also have Mark Wood and Chris Woakes available for The Oval.

For the first time in this series, the problems belong to India.

Robinson roars on Headingley return

Sussex seamer Robinson is playing only his fourth Test, but has become a key component of the England attack despite the controversy over offensive historical tweets that dogged his debut in June.

He has history at Headingley, too. He played 10 games for Yorkshire in 2013 and 2014, only to be sacked for a "number of unprofessional actions", which he put down to missing being at home in Kent.

Here, on his return as an international bowler, Robinson was superb in his use of the crucial new ball, delighting a boisterous crowd that was aware of the importance of the opening hour.

Pujara's judgement failed him in the fourth over of the day when he left a hooping inswinger that was shown to be hitting off stump.

England thought they had the vital wicket of Kohli when he was given out off James Anderson - the India captain even started to walk off - only for the review to show he had clipped his pad with his bat.

Still, Robinson, with bounce and seam movement, had him fence to Root, then the frenetic Rishabh Pant steered to third slip. Robinson completed his second Test five-for when Ishant Sharma was caught behind.

In between, Anderson took the edge of Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali bowled Mohammed Shami, and Overton took the final two wickets to end with 3-47.