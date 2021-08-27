England v India: Cheteshwar Pujara leads tourists' resistance at Headingley

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Emerald Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments38

Third LV= Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley (day three of five)
India 78 (Anderson 3-6) & 215-2 (Pujara 91*, Rohit 59)
England 432 (Root 121)
India trail by 139 runs
Scorecard

England's push for victory in the third Test was met by stubborn resistance from India on day three at Headingley.

Needing 354 to make England bat again, India rebounded from being bowled out for 78 in their first innings by working to 215-2.

They were led by Cheteshwar Pujara's stoic 91 not out, while Rohit Sharma made a stylish 59.

When their second-wicket stand of 82 was ended, captain Virat Kohli looked in good order for his unbeaten 45.

England, who lost their last two wickets for nine runs in the morning to be dismissed for 432, largely bowled well without rewards.

Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton were particularly impressive on an unresponsive pitch, claiming a wicket apiece.

While England are not yet in serious danger of being on the wrong end of another famous Headingley comeback, they are being made to battle hard to level the series at 1-1.

No thoughts of another Headingley miracle - yet

While this storied ground has given England some of their most remarkable victories - Ian Botham in 1981 and Ben Stokes in 2019 - it has also dished out its share of unlikely defeats. Sri Lanka in 2014 and West Indies in 2017 both won from pretty hopeless positions.

India joining those ranks still seems highly fanciful, especially when it is considered that no team has ever overturned such a large first-innings deficit to win a Test.

However, the fight they have shown - a complete contrast to the soft way their batting folded on Wednesday - has at least added intrigue to a weekend that might not otherwise have seen any play.

The action on Friday was slower than the opening two days, but it was no less intriguing. Rarely did it feel like the India batsmen had control of the threat of England's attack.

There were also some bizarre moments. At one point a plane flew overhead trailing a banner saying 'Sack the ECB and save Test cricket', while pitch invader 'Jarvo', who appeared during the second Test Lord's, made another idiotic entry to the field, this time fully padded up.

There was also the charade of England having to bowl their spinners in the late gloom, allowing India to score more freely than at any other point, only for play to be called off four overs early when Joe Root wanted his pace bowlers to take the new ball.

Pujara leads India resistance

Pujara had gone 12 Test innings without a Test half-century, but made 45 on the fourth day of the second Test to lay the foundations for India's sensational win.

Here, on the ground he graced as Yorkshire's overseas player, he typified India's approach - patient, determined and watchful - for his highest Test score in almost two years.

Pujara arrived after KL Rahul was stunningly taken one-handed at second slip by Jonny Bairstow off Overton. He left with sound judgement and scored with sweet tucks through mid-wicket.

Rohit played wonderful drives, but could have been lbw to Robinson on 39 when England failed to call for a review in the allotted 15 seconds.

When he played across one from Robinson, the review could not save him, the ball shown to be clipping the leg stump.

Kohli himself is without a half-century in his previous eight innings and a hundred in 18, but looked ominous in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 99.

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 18:33

    We are the greatest......oh wait a minute may be not! Test match cricket don't you just love it!

  • Comment posted by Stop woke madness now, today at 18:33

    As I said last night, England should have declared at 6pm and have a few overs at the openers who had been fielding for a day and a half, probably grabbing a couple of wickets.

  • Comment posted by pride-caused-it, today at 18:32

    India will win. Absolutely no doubt abt that.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 18:32

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by himley j, today at 18:32

    I am worried that we could lose this now!!

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:32

    Another great day of test cricket.
    All 3 results could be possible now

  • Comment posted by Inastate, today at 18:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Kislay, today at 18:31

    As an India fan, I am happy there is no law against excessive hoping!

  • Comment posted by Rama, today at 18:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:29

    ENG bowled VERY WELL this morning. The Indians were more resolute to stay on the crease. Lots of chances created; but that was a great tussle to behold. You don't expect quality teams to fold for 78 runs everyday!

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 18:28

    Famous India victory on the way.

  • Comment posted by LMAV, today at 18:28

    Don't forget what happened in Australia in the winter and that was a below-strength India team.

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:28

    Big positive from today is Pujara being so positive in attitude. I wonder: if he can so well pay with a SR of 50, why does he get stuck at 10?

  • Comment posted by Test cricket lover , today at 18:28

    What a fantastic knock from Pujara and a great supper knock from Kohli , such a feast to watch them . I tunnel England have freebies to Pujara which gave him the confidence at the start. Will not move my muscle tomorrow , great advert for test cricket .

  • Comment posted by William, today at 18:27

    I thought this was an easy win for England but if India get another 300 then England will need a tricky 150 to win on the final day? England need early wickets tomorrow morning!

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:27

    My prediction: ENG win by lunch tomorrow.
    IND still 139 behind to make ENG bat again; and that will be take a herculean task to achieve.

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 18:29

      midnightrun replied:
      Put some money on it, then watch your money disappear

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 18:26

    still -140 for 2. now need to panic. Who would you rather be?

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 18:28

      gcostanza replied:
      Unfortunate typo.

  • Comment posted by TardiGrade, today at 18:26

    Its great to see India finally making a contest of it

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:26

    ✈✈✈✈✈✈

    Sack the ECB & save test cricket.

    ✈✈✈✈✈✈

    • Reply posted by Sean, today at 18:32

      Sean replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 18:26

    I don't agree with the DRS being timed out, Root did ask for it dead on the zero! The umpire was wrong, well that's my opinion of the situation. As for this Test, India are digging in well & I'm getting worried the longer it goes on. England are bowling well, but they're just not getting the nicks like they were 1st inns. If India make around 550, I can see England crumble again in the 150+ chase.

    • Reply posted by Test cricket lover , today at 18:32

      Test cricket lover replied:
      I think Root was quite late in making the decision . It’s the bowler who has to voice out and convince Root which didn’t happen .

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC