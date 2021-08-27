England v India: Cheteshwar Pujara & Virat Kohli repel hosts at Headingley

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Emerald Headingley

Third LV= Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley (day three of five)
India 78 (Anderson 3-6) & 215-2 (Pujara 91*, Rohit 59)
England 432 (Root 121)
India trail by 139 runs
England's push for victory in the third Test was met by stubborn resistance from India on day three at Headingley.

Needing 354 to make England bat again, India rebounded from being bowled out for 78 in the first innings by working to 215-2.

They were led by Cheteshwar Pujara's stoic 91 not out, while Rohit Sharma made a stylish 59.

After their second-wicket stand of 82 was ended, captain Virat Kohli looked in good order for his unbeaten 45.

England, who lost their last two wickets for nine runs in the morning to be dismissed for 432, largely bowled well without rewards.

Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton were particularly impressive on an unresponsive pitch, claiming a wicket apiece.

While England are not yet in serious danger of being on the wrong end of another famous Headingley comeback, they are being made to battle hard to level the series at 1-1.

No thoughts of another Headingley miracle - yet

While this storied ground has given England some of their most remarkable victories - Ian Botham in 1981 and Ben Stokes in 2019 - it has also dished out its share of unlikely defeats. Sri Lanka in 2014 and West Indies in 2017 both won from pretty hopeless positions.

India joining those ranks still seems highly fanciful, especially when it is considered that no team has ever overturned such a large first-innings deficit to win a Test.

However, the fight they have shown - a complete contrast to the soft way their batting folded on Wednesday - has at least added intrigue to a weekend that might not otherwise have seen any play.

The action on Friday was slower than the opening two days, but it was no less intriguing. Rarely did it feel like the India batsmen had control of the threat posed by England's attack.

There were also some bizarre moments. A plane flew overhead trailing a banner saying 'Sack the ECB and save Test cricket', while pitch invader 'Jarvo', who appeared during the second Test Lord's, made another idiotic entry to the field, this time padded up.

There was also the charade of England having to bowl their spinners in the late gloom, allowing India to score more freely than at any other point, only for play to be called off four overs early when Joe Root wanted his pace bowlers to take the new ball.

Pujara leads India resistance

Pujara had gone 12 Test innings without a Test half-century, but made 45 on the fourth day of the second Test to lay the foundations for India's sensational win.

Here, on the ground he graced as Yorkshire's overseas player, he typified India's approach - patient, determined and watchful - for his highest Test score since January 2019.

Pujara arrived after KL Rahul was stunningly taken one-handed at second slip by Jonny Bairstow off Overton. He left with sound judgement and scored with sweet tucks through mid-wicket.

Rohit played wonderful drives, but could have been lbw to Robinson on 39 had England not delayed the review. By the time Root called for it, the allotted 15 seconds were up.

When Rohit played across one from Robinson, the review could not save him, the ball shown to be clipping the leg stump.

Kohli himself is without a half-century in eight innings and a hundred in 18, but looked ominous in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 99.

England forced to work hard

It was unrealistic for England to expect the third day to be as one-sided as the previous two, yet, although they did not get the wickets they desired, it was not for a lack of effort. Time and again the home side went past the outside edge.

Overton was the pick of the bowlers, at one point delivering a 10-over spell either side of lunch that was rewarded by the wicket of Rahul.

Sam Curran was the only disappointment. Root used him for only one of the first 37 overs and, when he was given a prolonged spell, it was expensive.

Given the cloudy conditions, it was understandable that Moeen Ali's off-spin was often ignored, but he and Root were forced to bowl 12 overs in tandem at the end of the day.

At one point, Root got one to rip through Kohli, suggesting that spin may become a factor on Saturday and Sunday.

When play does resume, England will have the boost of the second new ball being available.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:26

    Lovely batting from Pujara. Letting his batting do the talking. Long may it continue 👏🏽 High quality test match good advert for the format.

    • Reply posted by claretandblue, today at 18:49

      claretandblue replied:
      Boring

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:26

    ✈✈✈✈✈✈

    Sack the ECB & save test cricket.

    ✈✈✈✈✈✈

  • Comment posted by Carrot and Stick, today at 18:41

    India Fan. Superb bowling by the master Anderson on Day 1 under favourable conditions but very poor batting judgement outside the off stump from the Indian batsmen. Today showed a much more disciplined batting performance which will hopefully take this fascinating match to the fifth day. Morning session will decide the fate! Long live Test cricket!

    • Reply posted by Disquieted, today at 19:31

      Disquieted replied:
      I am an England fan but even I want to see Kohli have a good innings. He is the most beautiful batsman to watch when he gets in the groove.
      As for the match? India need a miracle. A double hundred from someone.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:38

    Still think England favourites to win but if India bat on and get a lead of say 150-180 could be very tricky.

    That's why sport is so great, you never know what's going to happen.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If India dont win this match then that batting collapse in the first innings on a flat pitch is going to give them nightmares

  • Comment posted by Kislay, today at 18:31

    As an India fan, I am happy there is no law against excessive hoping!

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 18:38

    What does Sam Curran add to this team, batting ordinary, bowling very ordinary.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 18:50

      Locker TV replied:
      I am a SC fan. He showed so much talent as a 17 year old winning a cup final for Surrey.

      But you are right, of late his bowling hasn’t looked a threat and his batting hasn’t progressed beyond a few 20 or 30 cameos.

      But the biggest issue, he seems to have lost the knack of making something happen our of nothing.

      Woakes back for next game (if fit) instead?

  • Comment posted by Rama, today at 18:29

    As an Indian fan, I loved the fight-back by India after a poor effort on day 1. The game is still in control of England and I am sure they will win this match by all means. As for India, it will be great achievement if India make England bat again and give them a fight while they go for the chase..

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:25

    Credit to India, they really have dug in and frustrated England. Contrary to what Vaughan and others were saying, this Test will go into the final day. The Aussies could have told you that

    • Reply posted by claretandblue, today at 18:50

      claretandblue replied:
      Game over tomorrow pal

  • Comment posted by Workington man, today at 18:36

    How many can England chase batting last....? Why do I have a bad feeling........

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 18:46

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Think we can chase a few, more worried if it’s similar situation to last game, ie no chance of win and having to bat out for draw

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 18:23

    Well, it was never going to be a pushover. India have dug in on a flat pitch. Just got to keep plugging away…

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:41

    Lot of courage shown by India there on, albeit, a good batting wicket. Still, you've got to make them and they've given themselves a decent chance of escaping with a draw here.

    Curran is, sadly, turning into a very ordinary cricketer. Real shame after his 2018 coming.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:48

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Funny thing is I don’t think he’s got many friends in the dressing room. Barely anyone speaks to him on the pitch, he rarely gets a bowl and he fields mid on to fine leg. I can see him disappearing from the test team.

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:29

    ENG bowled VERY WELL this morning. The Indians were more resolute to stay on the crease. Lots of chances created; but that was a great tussle to behold. You don't expect quality teams to fold for 78 runs everyday!

  • Comment posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 18:40

    India's day. They had to dig in as they had been humiliated for the first 2 days. We still have another 2 days and England are still strong favourites.

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 18:43

      gcostanza replied:
      I don't think they were humiliated on day 2. In fact, did remarkably well to not let the game get further away and keep heads up. I hope you enjoy test cricket and refine your understanding of the game.

  • Comment posted by Test cricket lover , today at 18:28

    What a fantastic knock from Pujara and a great supper knock from Kohli , such a feast to watch them . I tunnel England have freebies to Pujara which gave him the confidence at the start. Will not move my muscle tomorrow , great advert for test cricket .

    • Reply posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 18:45

      Sir Tom Finney replied:
      Thank you for your contribution. It has given me great joys in the buttom of my hart.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 18:26

    still -140 for 2. now need to panic. Who would you rather be?

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 18:28

      gcostanza replied:
      Unfortunate typo.

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 18:26

    I don't agree with the DRS being timed out, Root did ask for it dead on the zero! The umpire was wrong, well that's my opinion of the situation. As for this Test, India are digging in well & I'm getting worried the longer it goes on. England are bowling well, but they're just not getting the nicks like they were 1st inns. If India make around 550, I can see England crumble again in the 150+ chase.

    • Reply posted by Test cricket lover , today at 18:32

      Test cricket lover replied:
      I think Root was quite late in making the decision . It’s the bowler who has to voice out and convince Root which didn’t happen .

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 18:40

    People saying India are ‘certain’ to win. Laughable. Would be one of the most remarkable wins in test history. To say it’s certain at this stage? Please.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:50

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Set England 80 to win on the final day, would be interesting!!

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:28

    Big positive from today is Pujara being so positive in attitude. I wonder: if he can so well pay with a SR of 50, why does he get stuck at 10?

  • Comment posted by William, today at 18:27

    I thought this was an easy win for England but if India get another 300 then England will need a tricky 150 to win on the final day? England need early wickets tomorrow morning!

  • Comment posted by TardiGrade, today at 18:26

    Its great to see India finally making a contest of it

