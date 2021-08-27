Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rob Keogh made his highest first-class score of 221 against Hampshire in 2013

Northamptonshire all-rounder Rob Keogh has signed a new two-year contract.

The 28-year-old has scored almost 7,000 runs and taken more than 100 wickets for the club in all formats.

He has made 11 first-class centuries since his debut in 2012 and hit the winning boundary when Northants beat Durham in the 2016 T20 Blast final.

"This year I've found a new love for the game and almost feel like a teenager playing the game again," said external-link Keogh, whose new deal runs until 2023.

"Winning games of cricket for Northants is something I love doing.

"Even if I haven't done too well myself but the team get over the line, that's something I still get a real buzz off."