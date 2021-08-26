England v India: Joe Root's third century in three Tests punishes tourists

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Emerald Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments195

Third LV= Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley (day two of five)
India 78: Anderson 3-6, Overton 3-14
England 423-8: Root 121, Malan 70, Hameed 68, Burns 61
England lead by 345 runs
England captain Joe Root continued his stellar form with yet another magnificent century to flatten India on day two of the third Test at Headingley.

Such has been his insatiable run-scoring, it was almost inevitable that Root - playing on his home ground - would compile his third hundred in as many matches and sixth of the year.

His majestic 121 helped England to 423-8, a humungous lead of 345 over the tourists, after India were bowled out for 78 on Wednesday.

Root added 139 for the third wicket with Dawid Malan, who marked his recall with 70, while opener Haseeb Hameed soaked up some early pressure before he was dismissed for 68.

India's attack was largely toothless on a placid pitch, Virat Kohli's men a shadow of the side that surged to victory in the second Test at Lord's.

Although Headingley has a history of sensational comebacks, this match surely will not be one, and England are primed to level the series at 1-1 with two matches to play.

England's dream comeback continues

This will go down as one of the most remarkable turnarounds between two Tests, both for the way India have failed to turn up and how England picked themselves up from the Lord's debacle.

The foundations were laid on day one, when India were shot out and England moved to 120-0, leaving Thursday as a glorious procession to a virtually impregnable position in front of a vibrant and colourful crowd.

At the centre of it all was Root, whose previous hundreds this summer have come when England had their backs to the wall.

Instead, with his team on top, Root produced his most effortless, stylish and predictable ton, treating his Headingley home to something of a 'greatest hits' of his batting.

Malan's success was further vindication for England's selection after runs for Hameed and wickets for Craig Overton, while India must wonder how they have unravelled so quickly.

Their bowling was insipid, tactics baffling and fielding uninspired. They now must prepare themselves for a second innings when their only realistic measure of success would be extending this match into the weekend.

Root the hero of Headingley

Superlatives have run dry for Root, who is putting together a year of batting that will rank alongside some of the greatest the game has ever seen.

England had been tied down before he came to the crease, but he instantly changed the tempo, off the mark from his first delivery and then manoeuvring the ball wherever he pleased.

Root seemingly has the ability to deftly guide any ball he faces to third man or point, with India strangely reluctant to plug the gap. He whipped through mid-wicket and played spectacular back-foot drives with both feet off the ground.

His stand with Malan bumped along at more than four runs per over. When Root reached three figures - tying the England record for six centuries in a calendar year - he leaped into the air before being lifted off the ground in a bear hug from Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow.

Root's biggest moment of trouble came from a fly in his eye that needed tending to by umpire Richard Kettleborough, then what appeared to be a a bout of cramp which required attention from the physio.

Soon after, Root was bowled through the gate playing a tired drive at one Jasprit Bumrah got to nip back. Root left with his bat and helmet raised, soaking up the adulation, with 1,398 runs in 2021.

He is only 83 short of Michael Vaughan's England record for a calendar year, with five Tests still to play.

Malan makes his point

Malan is playing his first Test since 2018, when he was dropped by then national selector Ed Smith, who said he was more suited to playing abroad.

Malan admitted those words affected him, but in the past three years he has become the number-one rated Twenty20 batsman in the world, and made a point on his red-ball return.

Playing flowing drives and cuts, he looked primed for his second Test hundred before he feathered Mohammed Siraj down the leg side and given out on review.

Earlier, Rory Burns was bowled by a bail-trimmer from Mohammed Shami for 61, while Hameed lost his off stump to a ripper from spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Still, it was the first time all of England's top four had passed 50 in a Test in eight years.

Late in the day Bairstow edged Shami to first slip Kohli to depart for 29, while Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran played loose strokes to be caught on the leg side.

However, England were already so far in front that the crowd taunted Kohli with a chorus of "Virat, what's the score?"

'England will win this Test' - what they said

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special: "It has been two perfect days of Test cricket.

"England will obviously have to work harder than they did in India's first innings. But they will go on to win the Test, whether it be tomorrow or on Saturday."

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent: "England dominated day one by a country mile. The question was whether they could back it up on day two. They have."

Comments

Join the conversation

197 comments

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 18:59

    Idiot pundits talking about declaration ON DAY 2 OF A TEST MATCH . You bat them into the dirt then bowl them out.

    • Reply posted by claretandblue, today at 19:13

      claretandblue replied:
      This Indian team grovel

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 19:08

    Whatever the state of English test cricket and our trials and tribulations as supporters, we are witnessing true greatness in Joe Root. And while I’m at it, Jimmy Anderson too.

    • Reply posted by Ping and the dirt is gone, today at 19:10

      Ping and the dirt is gone replied:
      and while I'm at it.

      I agree.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:46

    350 lead. That means India's only hope is to bat 450 and hope to skittle us with spin - only they didn't play Ashwin did they 😊 Cloud cover coming for tomorrow, lights on and Jimmy with the ball 😋

    • Reply posted by Fair Play, today at 18:52

      Fair Play replied:
      The best we Indians can hope for is to avoid an innings defeat. At 1-1 it sets up for a great finale in the last two tests

  • Comment posted by Ping and the dirt is gone, today at 18:51

    Oh Kohli, should have kept your mouth shut.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:05

    Joe Root - can't think of a nicer bloke to take the "most Test runs scored in a calendar year" off Mohammed Yousuf. Two gentlemen of cricket

    • Reply posted by Ping and the dirt is gone, today at 19:07

      Ping and the dirt is gone replied:
      he has only 5 tests to do it, but it is on! I think he's 450 odd short ATM.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 18:48

    England put their foot on the throat of India yesterday, (metaphorically) and have kept it there all day. Marvellous sport. Well played Joe and Malan especially.

    • Reply posted by Jacks Sock, today at 19:27

      Jacks Sock replied:
      Do much more entertaining than the silly Hundred.

  • Comment posted by MustafaShakil, today at 18:52

    Solid knock from Malan, which fully rewards his selection. Hopefully will remain a mainstay in this team from now on and continue to provide his consistency.

  • Comment posted by superowl, today at 18:52

    Drop Root now, worst captain ever blah blah blah
    You know who you are, come on, come out I can see you hiding behind there

    • Reply posted by Chris , today at 19:01

      Chris replied:
      Took the words out of my mouth , what a difference a week makes , as i said last week JOE ROOT IS THE MAN FOR THE JOB !

  • Comment posted by William, today at 18:56

    I’d go for the 400 lead. India will be lucky to get 350 2nd innings! Looks like 1-1

    • Reply posted by Ping and the dirt is gone, today at 18:59

      Ping and the dirt is gone replied:
      Well done Cricket genius.

  • Comment posted by Ron Swanson, today at 18:58

    Magnificent innings from Root. Kohli is looking quite a fool right now with his on and off the field theatrics. How well have England responded where it mattered!

    Congratulations England. In all likelihood this will be wrapped up tomorrow, just the weight of this lead will weigh down the Indian lineup into submission.

  • Comment posted by BalancedView, today at 18:48

    Disappointed in none of Buttler, Bairstow & Ali in not being able to put accelerator to the floor for a quick fire 60.

    • Reply posted by Patrick Bateman, today at 18:51

      Patrick Bateman replied:
      There must be questions about Buttler's inclusion in the side. He's not even the best keeper in side and his batting is consistently poor. Time to recall Foakes.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:11

    For all the criticism of Root as captain, listen to the guy talk about the game and his teammates (even when they're not doing well) he's such a great role model for kids and will go down in history as England's greatest Test batsman.

    • Reply posted by david gratton, today at 19:20

      david gratton replied:
      Greatest? Hutton, Hammond, Sutcliffe, Hobbs, Barrington? All with far better averages than Root.

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 19:10

    A good day for England- well done(Moeen and Buttler excepted).
    One minor point.. 2.23pm; new ball taken and unofficial drinks break taken (5minutes). Fifteen minutes later- drinks break.

    Why?

    • Reply posted by Fen Boy Free, today at 19:34

      Fen Boy Free replied:
      Moeen and Butler exep

      Butler excepted. Sorry, how many catches?

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 18:50

    Well done to the top order batters for their performance today in supporting the bowlers from yesterday.

    Good team performance so far, shame for anyone who has a weekend ticket though.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 19:13

      TODS replied:
      batters?

      is that with soada water to lighten it?

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 19:09

    It's just so nice to see England's other 3 batsmen in the top 4 contributing well, and it's especially nice to see the openers making decent scores..

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 19:02

    Great day for England and especially for Root. He isn’t the best captain ever but he is the best we have and the only player who is a nailed on selection.

    Both openers performed well. Pity Hameed couldn’t go on for a ton but great to see him bat well.

    Commanding position built and India can only progress if Kohli can bat instead of talk and moan.

    • Reply posted by PETER B, today at 19:40

      PETER B replied:
      But Hameed did not bat well today.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:59

    A totally dominant day for England, capped off by another superb century from the skipper, Joe Root.
    With the weather forecast looking set fair, this should now offer England to opportunity to level the series.
    Great stuff.

  • Comment posted by Buttershaw Joe, today at 18:51

    ROOOOOOT!!!!!!

    That's an O and ! for each hundred he's got this year.

    Could get into double figures and pass all-time year runs aggregate.

    Then knighthood in new year Honours list.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 19:28

    Didn’t see much applause from the Indians for Root, very classy

  • Comment posted by oie, today at 19:07

    Anybody who may overtake Cook has to be pretty special.

