Ireland had a comfortable start to the T20 World Cup European qualifying tournament in Spain as they defeated Germany by 164 runs.

With Ed Joyce's side batting first, player-of-the-match Gaby Lewis hit 105 runs as they ran up a total of 196-2.

Germany could only manage 32-3 in response and never looked like threatening the Irish score.

Ireland play Scotland on Friday morning in their second match of the five-team round-robin competition in La Manga.

Just one of the five teams will go through to the global qualifiers next year and it is expected that the meeting with the Scots and their encounter with the Netherlands will provide Ireland with their most difficult tests.

Joyce's team, who are the top-ranked side in the tournament, were due to play five games in five days but it is now four after Turkey pulled out on Wednesday.

Lewis' impressive 105 against Germany came off 60 balls and included three sixes and 11 fours.