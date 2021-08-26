Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland have lined up three T20 internationals with Zimbabwe

Scotland's male cricketers will play their first home matches in more than two years against Zimbabwe next month.

The T20 internationals on 15, 17 and 19 September at the Grange, Edinburgh will act as ICC T20 World Cup preparation for Shane Burger's side.

Scotland men last played at home in August 2019.

"It will be wonderful to finally have international cricket back being played on home soil in front of our own fans," said Burger.

Zimbabwe will play three ODI's and five T20I's against Ireland before heading to Scotland.

The Scots travel to Oman to face Papa New Guinea in the Cricket World Cup League 2 on 25 September then face hosts Oman on 26 and 28 September, Papa New Guinea again on 29 September and Oman a third time on 2 October.

At the T20 World Cup, also in Oman, Scotland open against Bangladesh on 17 October.

Burger's team then take on Papua New Guinea two days later and hosts Oman on 21 October.